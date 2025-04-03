Why are Irish employers struggling to retain staff?

The recent survey shows that in Ireland, more than half of participating employers are finding it difficult to attract and hold on to staff.

Data from a Robert Walters survey indicates that the Irish jobs market is showing strong demand for talent, essentially ramping up competition between the country’s employers. According to Suzanne Feeney, the country manager at Robert Walters Ireland, the market is going from strength to strength, amid clear growth where unemployment looks set to remain low.

While this is an ideal scenario for the individual and indeed the country on a border scale, for employers it can mean that attracting and retaining a skilled, talented workforce is becoming increasingly challenging. With the ball very much in the candidate’s court, Feeney noted, employers are going to have to negotiate with applicants and ‘sell’ their company culture.

“Compensation, culture, progression and hybrid working continue to be top priorities for professionals and if Irish employers wish to attract top talent, they must respond accordingly. Tailoring their offerings to ensure they remain attractive in a market where competition is at an all-time high.”

What do the figures say?

According to the survey, more than half of the employers who contributed their insights reported that fleshing out the workforce has been more difficult this year than it was in 2024, with 60pc stating the issue of high competition is a key factor.

Citing additional data from Indeed that indicates job postings in Ireland were almost 19pc above pre-pandemic levels in mid-January of this year, Robert Walters survey suggests this is translating into high competition across the board, particularly in IT, accounting and insurance, where top in-demand skills include analytics, data analysis, customer management and SQL.

“It can’t be ignored that hiring competition is at record levels. With counter offers once again becoming the norm, it is time for organisations to really pull out the stops if they want to attract top talent,” explained Feeney.

With 43pc of contributing professionals stating a positive working culture and sense of community is an attractive draw, organisations could benefit from focusing on areas of key concern, such as competitive compensation, advancement opportunities and perks outside of a base salary.

In one ear and out the other

Worryingly, 72pc of professionals taking the survey said that they believe their expectations are disregarded by their employers, with less than one-fifth of the opinion that they are listened to sparingly.

“Now, more than ever, employers should be going to lengths to take heed of employee demands, those who fail to do so risk diminished returns when it comes to attracting and retaining staff.”

While a high percentage of people feel somewhat disregarded in the workplace, others reported having a poor relationship with their immediate managers, with 89pc of questioned professionals admitting to having previously left a role due to a bad relationship with a supervisor.

“Although salaries play an essential role in attraction and retention, there are other crucial factors employers shouldn’t overlook,” said Feeney. “Managers play a huge part in a professional’s experience of a workplace and as such, they should be trained to give their teams the best experience possible.

“A positive workplace culture will in turn boost engagement and morale levels, which will inevitably lead to improved productivity, rates of attraction and lower staff turnover.”

When it comes down to it, rather than viewing the increasingly competitive jobs landscape as a barrier to long-term attraction and retention, employers and their organisations have an opportunity to use it as a motivator to build and maintain successful and compelling company cultures.

By listening to applicant expectations, broadening what an organisation can offer a loyal employee and taking into account individual voices, companies can work towards making themselves visible to the right people at the right time.

