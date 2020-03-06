Everything you need to know about being an engineer

Catch up on everything you might have missed in our Careers coverage of Engineers Week 2020, from insights into working life to jobs news.

Ever wondered what’s involved in being an engineer? From biopharma to DevOps, we heard from a variety of people working in the field this week.

In pharmaceutical engineering, for example, we heard from MSD Ballydine’s Eileen O’Connell, Amgen’s Michelle Somers and 12 employees at BMS on how they got to their current positions and what they enjoy about their jobs.

The overarching message we received was that a career in pharma engineering is exciting, diverse and filled with opportunities for learning and development.

Looking at other fields, we talked to Srirekha Krishnan. She started out pursuing biotechnology, but computer applications caught her attention at university. Now, Krishnan works as a test engineer and quality assurance lead at Dun & Bradstreet, having moved to Ireland from India a number of years ago.

Another engineer who relocated to Ireland is Adrian Fachal, who visited from Spain for a week-long trip three years ago and now works at Viasat as a DevOps tech lead. He told us about the other interests his employer helps him explore, including playing music with the office band.

Jobs news

We also got plenty of news about jobs announcements for engineers throughout the week.

Our curated list of 31 companies across Ireland all currently hiring for engineering talent, for example, demonstrates the transferability of the qualification – from biopharma and building networks to fintech and fashion platforms.

Major news also came from US technology company HubSpot, which opened its new offices – HubSpot House – in Dublin.

The company is already recruiting for 450 jobs across engineering, sales and services support staff.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced plans to build a new site for its concentrate processes in Newbridge, Kildare, which will see 50 new hires for the area across such roles as HR director, flavour technology senior scientist and process development engineer.

Further north, Derry will see 15 people hired at Limerick-led tech company Deveire as the company plans to build a new software development facility in the region.

Belfast will be home to a new R&D centre from Dublin company Glofox, a fitness management software firm. Opportunities at the new site will include positions for graduates, product managers and software engineers, with up to 12 jobs opening up.

Words of wisdom

Given the great opportunities cropping up across the country, your employees might start looking for something new. If that is the case – whether they’re engineers or not – this advice from Hays Australia’s Jane McNeill could help.

McNeill outlines eight major signals that your staff are planning on handing in their resignation