Cork firm launches app to help workplaces become more sustainable

Enware’s energy and sustainability platform is designed to encourage employers and employees to become more environmentally conscious.

A new online platform aimed at increasing workers’ engagement with environmental sustainability issues has been launched by Cork company Enware.

It has developed a tool designed to boost employee engagement with topics such as environmental conservation, sustainability and making energy saving part of the daily routine in the workplace.

The platform enables businesses to develop transparent company-wide programmes. Staff have the opportunity to provide feedback on their company’s policies and can get access to educational tools and guides on sustainability and energy saving.

“By running an initial investigation and conducting a staff perception survey, a company will learn a lot about how best to achieve energy reduction and better environmental practices through behavioural change,” said Enware CEO and co-founder John Keohane.

“Developing a staff energy and environmental awareness programme will empower staff to work in more energy-efficient ways.”

Keohane explained that the app also features a rewards-based system to incentivise teams.

“Through the platform we measure each user’s carbon footprint, and in turn give the organisation the average user carbon footprint as their benchmark on which to improve over time. As users take positive environmental steps in behaviour, their carbon footprint is adjusted to reflect this, and ultimately encourage users to keep reducing their harmful impact on the planet.”

The creators of the app have experience in sectors from pharma to manufacturing, and Keohane said it is primarily focused on improving energy efficiency within businesses and reducing energy waste throughout an organisation by helping employees to understand their personal impact.

“By engaging with staff and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to reduce their personal energy consumption, it can have a positive impact within both their working and domestic environment.”

Enware was named as a finalist in the ‘Green Technology of the Year’ category at the 2021 Green Awards.