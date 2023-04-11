Here’s what you need for an ergonomic home office setup

You do not need to break the bank to get your home office fitted out with ergonomic accessories. Just pick wisely and according to your needs.

We all know that sedentary, desk-based jobs are damaging our health and ruining our posture. There are ways to beat the back pain, neck pain, wrist pain and other aches that come with sitting hunched over a computer for eight hours a day.

For one thing, you can get a standing desk which will help you out with some of the long-term health problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle – think heart problems, Type 2 diabetes and even mental health problems.

There is a whole science ­­– pretty much – dedicated entirely to ways of making your working day more physically comfortable. That ‘science’ is ergonomics, of course. There’s a good chance you already own or use some office products that claim to be ergonomic.

From cushioned laptop pads for wrist support to specially designed computer mice, there are plenty of great ergonomic options that you can invest in to make your work setup more comfortable.

Here are just a few good examples of what you can get to improve your comfort levels, whether you work from home or in an office.

Standing desks

A good standing desk will set you back a fair bit of money, but it could well be worth the investment in the long term.

There are a lot of standing desks that are height adjustable and these are a good idea since you can use them sitting down and standing up ­– no matter what height you are.

If you have a bit of money to spend, something like the Move Me Electric Height Adjustable Desk (available on HuntOffice.ie for €356) is a decent option. It comes with a five-year guarantee, is easy to move and has in-built port holes.

If you don’t want to splash out, or if you’re tight on space, then a standing desk converter is a good bet. These go on top of regular desks so they take up less room if you already have a desk that you sit at. Plus, if you don’t want to stand all the time, you can put these converters to one side, because most are only a bit bulkier than laptop stands.

This Height Adjustable Standing Desk by Inbox Zero is available from Wayfair.ie for €127.99. It has two tiers so it can hold a monitor and a laptop.

If you have a corner space, then this Height Adjustable L-Shape Standing Desk is an option that will look good in any home office. It retails at €419.99 from Wayfair.ie. It’s pricey but if you want your desk to be a feature piece as well as functional, you’ll have to fork out.

Keyboards

Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop Keyboard and Mouse Set (HuntOffice.ie, €135.24) gives you an ergonomically designed keyboard and a mouse in a bundle.

The keyboard looks a little bit different to your average keyboard in that it is split and the number pad comes in its own separate little keyboard.

The split design is supposedly more comfortable for a typist’s arms and wrists and helps correct and relax posture.

In general, split keyboards are the best when it comes to ergonomic and comfort so opt with one and you will be able to correct your bad posture habits. Conventional keyboards force our arms in too close together while typing which means our wrists are at awkward angles.

Computer mice

For those who like to use a mouse as well as a trackpad or instead of a trackpad, you don’t have to be stuck with the old-fashioned ones from the 1990s. There are a lot of cool, ergonomically designed mice out there that are carefully made to avoid sore thumbs and locking wrists.

Not only is the M220 Silent Wireless Mouse by LogiTech (€27.99) silent, it also looks nice. It comes in red and black or dark blue and black and weighs less than two grams. It’s good for comfort on the go.

Also from LogiTech, the Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball mouse features a rolling trackball that’s been designed to help avoid repetitive strain injuries. It retails at €54.99 on the LogiTech website.

Chairs

An ergonomic chair is probably the most important investment you will make when kitting out your home office.

Even if you have a standing desk, you should still have a decent, comfortable chair that is moulded to your back for when you do want to sit down.

You should try to get a chair that supports as much of your body as possible – ones with high backs that support your neck and spine are the best.

Try this Ergonomic Mesh Chair by Symple Stuff, which retails at €189.99 from Wayfair.ie, or this Ergonomic Mesh Desk Chair by Inbox Zero, available on Wayfair.ie for €169.99.

If you want, you can invest in a seriously expensive chair like the Skegness Ergonomic Mesh Desk Chair (Wayfair.ie, €839.99), which is nicely upholstered and comes with arm and neck supports. But, really, any of the cheaper chairs should also do the trick.

