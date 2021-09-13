Europe ranks highly for doing a master’s in management

University College Dublin came in third in the Financial Times’ annual global ranking of the best places to study for a master’s in management.

European universities have come out on top as the best places to study for a master’s in management. That’s according to the 17th annual Masters in Management ranking from the Financial Times.

The MSc in international management at University College Dublin (UCD) achieved third place in the ranking, just behind programmes at the University of St Gallen in Switzerland and France’s HEC Paris.

The MSc course at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School has been designed to “inspire the next generation of impactful business leaders,” said programme director Prof Andrew Keating.

“This placing in the prestigious Financial Times ranking is the highest ever achieved by a UCD Smurfit School programme and sets a new standard of excellence in business education in Ireland,” added Prof Anthony Brabazon, dean of the UCD College of Business.

“Not only is this a reflection of our outstanding students, alumni and faculty, but it further elevates our reputation as a global centre of excellence for postgraduate business education.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that the UCD programme has been ranked among the top 10 globally. It ranked eighth last year.

Its programme offers a dual degree, with graduates awarded an MSc in international management from UCD Smurfit School and a master’s in international management from the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS).

Trinity College Dublin’s MSc in international management and Dublin City University’s MSc in management also featured on the list, in 28th and 99th place respectively.

Switzerland’s University of St Gallen topped the list for the 11th year in a row. Universities and colleges from France, the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden featured in the top 10 alongside UCD.

To compile the list, Financial Times business education data specialists drew on survey responses gathered from alumni three years after completing their programmes.

The ranking system gives strong credit for high salaries and salary increases. Value for money, aims achieved, gender balance and diversity of international representation among students, faculty and school advisory boards are all important factors, too.

The ranking covers general management programmes, not specialised ones. Courses must be directed at students with little or no work experience to qualify.