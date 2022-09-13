European edtech players merge to tackle region’s digital skills shortage

Codecool and the Software Development Academy will collaborate on new courses based on the changing digital needs of the jobs market and learners.

European edtech companies, Codecool and Software Development Academy (SDA), have merged, with the projected aim of training more than 15,000 students per year.

The merged company plans to provide B2B and B2C skills courses in topics such as software development, cybersecurity and testing.

The merger brings together Poland-headquartered SDA and Codecool, which has offices in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Austria. The merged company will work with close to 400 global and local brands from the Central European region. Its key partners will include Accenture, Microsoft, Motorola, Morgan Stanley, Ericsson and Vodafone.

The company hopes that by merging two leading edtech providers, it will be better positioned to tackle the international tech skills shortage.

“There is a global battle for digital talent, especially coders and programmers, so our main aim remains to provide high-quality digital skilling for employees and employers – but on a much larger scale,” said Michał Mysiak, CEO of SDA.

The European Commission has said it aims to have at least 20m ICT specialists in employment by 2030. The goal, under its Digital Decade programme, will require big investments from most EU countries.

“We believe that the combination of Codecool and SDA – with distinct regional and category strengths – will boost the skills level of Central Europeans who are hungry to learn and will be pivotal to the digital transformation of Europe and beyond,” added Mysiak, who will lead the merged business as CEO.

According to József Boda, CEO of Codecool, “Graduates from our courses are in high demand, especially as Western European and US organisations look to outsource or find additional talent while lowering costs.”

Codecool and SDA will keep their own brands in their local markets. They will collaborate to add new courses based on the changing digital needs of the jobs market and learners. Together, they will offer 17 digital reskilling pathways and a network of 1,600 mentors.

