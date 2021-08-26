Evros and Eir Business launch Office Pass app for hybrid working

The new Office Pass desk-booking app is designed to help companies plan a safe and efficient return to work.

IT services provider Evros, which was acquired by Eir earlier this year, has launched a new desk-booking app to help manage Irish workers’ return to the workplace.

The Eir Business and Evros Office Pass app allows companies using a hybrid working model to let staff book their desks in advance from any device. It also enables employers to see who is working on a particular day so they can choose when to hold meetings and also ensure workers have a safe place to work and collaborate on projects in person.

The Evros team has spent the past year working closely with different enterprises to refine the app’s technology and ensure it meets the needs of Irish businesses as they return to in-person meetings and follow the Government’s Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Martin Wells, managing director of Eir Business and Evros, said the team had been engaging with customers and listening to their needs in a post-Covid world.

“As Ireland comes ever closer to a return to normality, we know future working models will see a mixture of remote working, hybrid working and in-office working. The Office Pass app looks after the safety and wellbeing of employees by ensuring businesses fall in line with [Government Covid-19] regulations.

“We specifically designed this technology so that it was easy to implement and even easier to navigate, and we believe this will offer a great solution to businesses who wish to manage their on-site attendance over the weeks and months to come.”

Office Pass, which was built for Microsoft 365, can be deployed by businesses in just a few days. As well as desk booking, it also enables contact tracing for Covid-19 and workers can book car park spaces and screen visitors using the app’s Visitor 365 feature.

Paul Gilbride, business solutions practice director and founder of Evros Labs, commented: “Office Pass can not only assist with back to office plans but we have also evolved it for 2022 into a hybrid working assistant. It has many added benefits including visual cues for co-worker office days and promoting carbon neutrality.”

Gilbride also said that the app keeps all data inside an organisation’s control.