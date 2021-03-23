30% Club launches latest executive education scholarships for women

There are 28 opportunities available this year across business, STEM and healthcare at a number of Irish higher-level institutions.

The 30% Club, a global organisation that advocates for gender balance in leadership, has launched its 2021 executive education scholarships in Ireland. It’s offering 28 professional opportunities for women across business, STEM, healthcare and public policy.

The scholarships are run in partnership with a number of institutes and universities around the country, including Dublin City University (DCU), University College Dublin, National College of Ireland, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork.

This marks the programme’s seventh year. To date, it has given more than 80 professional women in Ireland scholarships to take up executive education in their field. The programme aims to raise participation rates for women in executive education and financially support women who may be limited by funding concerns.

Launching the 2021 scholarship programme, the 30% Club’s country executive in Ireland, Gillian Harford, said that the support of higher-level institutions and the organisation’s communications partners at PwC has been crucial.

“We are proud of the accomplishment of all our alumni and the vast impact they are making across the fields of business, STEM and healthcare,” she said. “These women are influencing the drive to achieve better gender balance on boards and within executive leadership.

“The next generation of scholarship recipients is about to make an empowering decision to expand their education. We look forward to welcoming them into the 30% Club network and we can’t wait to see what they achieve.”

Courses available under this year’s scholarships include diplomas in leadership and strategy and innovation at the Irish Management Institute, a master’s in computing at DCU, and a postgraduate diploma in technology commercialisation at NUI Galway.

Each institution has its own application process. To learn more about the scholarships on offer and how to apply, you can check out the programme’s brochure here.