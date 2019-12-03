Facebook’s new ‘Liam Bot’ is guiding employees on responses to ‘difficult questions’

The company’s newest bot employee is teaching staff best practice around answering tough questions posed by relatives this holiday season.

It can be common for people to feel apprehensive, and even weary, at the thought of discussing working life with family and friends throughout the festive season. At Facebook, that’s something which made employees turned to their managers for help.

Writing about this for the New York Times, Sheera Frenkel and Mike Isaac highlighted the types of questions Facebook employees were anticipating.

They wrote: “What if Mom or Dad accused the social network of destroying democracy? Or what if they said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, was collecting their online data at the expense of privacy?”

Liam Bot

Chatbots have been cited as potentially transformative for the future of recruitment, but it turns out they could also be applied to other remits of HR. That’s been evidenced by Facebook, which introduced one to train staff members on responding appropriately to family and friends over the Thanksgiving celebrations.

Liam Bot’s entry into the company was in reaction to employees telling their managers about concerns around answering “difficult questions” relating to their work at the company. And its mission? To teach people working at the company “official company answers” for such questions.

The constructed responses focused on a number of points, including the company’s handling of hate speech. Liam Bot’s answer for this was:

“Facebook consults with experts on the matter. It has hired more moderators to police its content. It is working on AI to spot hate speech. Regulation is important for addressing the issue.”

Communication around dealing with hate speech may be particularly pertinent to train staff on, given recent complaints from its employees on company-wide discrimination against black employees and users.

Public relations and personal tech advice

To inform their responses, the chatbot would also advise employees to refer to statistics from a Facebook report detailing how the company “enforces its standards”.

Its public relations team developed the responses taught by the bot based on statements previously made by company executives, but prior to Liam Bot’s conception, Facebook employed different measures to deliver holiday season advice to its staff, including sharing news releases. And in its answers, the new AI draws upon similar resources, linking to blog posts and press statements.

It also imparts practical knowledge for personal technology problems, meaning that Facebook employees have prepared answers for friends and family asking about resetting their passwords, for example.