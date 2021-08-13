Facebook the latest to delay office return plans in the US due to delta

The social media giant has followed the example of a number of other US-based tech firms, delaying the return to offices until January 2022.

Facebook has said it will delay plans to bring its employees back into the office in the US due to the resurgence of Covid-19.

The social media giant told its workers that they do not need to return to their offices in person until January 2022.

Facebook had hoped to have all employees back in its offices by October, albeit with strict public health measures in place, but a spike in cases of the delta variant among the unvaccinated has prompted the company to pause plans.

Other tech firms including Amazon and Google have made similar decisions. Transport company and Uber’s rival, Lyft, said its employees will not return to offices until February 2022.

It is unclear whether Facebook’s US policy will be implemented here in Ireland, however a spokesperson for Facebook said it was a possibility for some countries outside of the US.

Tracy Clayton, a Facebook spokesperson, said in a statement: “We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritise everyone’s safety.”

Clayton added that “data, not dates” would inform the company’s decision to let employees back to offices in person.

Many major tech companies have said that it will be mandatory for workers to be vaccinated prior to returning to offices. Google announced its vaccine mandate for employees in July in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations.

“Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the US in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote.

Other major employers including Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Amtrak have since implemented similar policies.

In July, Twitter closed its New York and San Francisco offices only two weeks after reopening them, citing concerns around the spike in cases of the new variant.

The Irish Government is still holding off on making any definitive announcement regarding the return to workplaces here, but Minister Eamon Ryan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland recently that the return to work would be done “probably on a hybrid basis” and “a staged basis.”

He added: “It won’t be everyone back on 1 September, but I think we do need to start planning for that.”