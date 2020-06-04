Fidelity Investments hiring webinar will offer applicants an inside look

As Fidelity Investments continues to hire for technology professionals in Ireland, its leadership team will host a live webinar to answer questions from potential applicants.

One of the many companies that has continued to hire throughout Covid-19 is Fidelity Investments. In April of this year, the financial services firm announced plans to accelerate its expansion in Ireland with 100 tech jobs for Dublin and Galway.

Fidelity Investments is still recruiting for these roles, the vast majority of which are software engineers. Other available positions are across DevOps, front-end, Java and full-stack engineering.

To encourage those with the right skills to apply, Fidelity will host a webinar on Tuesday 9 June. The event will take place over Zoom at 12pm and is free to attend. Fidelity’s head of talent acquisition, Mitchell Cash, will co-host the webinar with Tony Sheridan, a member of the company’s technology leadership team.

“Anyone with a couple of years of solid software development experience is the ideal audience for this. We have roles open at present suiting applicants from two years to 10 years of experience,” Cash said.

Cash and Sheridan will discuss what it’s like to work at Fidelity Investments as a technologist and how to go about applying for one of the new roles. They’ll also be answering questions from participants.

Explaining what people can expect to learn from the webinar, Cash said: “Attendees will learn more about Fidelity, the engineering horsepower and employee benefits.

“If you’re undecided about attending, take the chance. You could learn something new or it could spark a conversation that sets off your career.”

Our diversity and inclusion initiative continues to go from strength to strength. Download our interview with @DiversityProj here: https://t.co/Mv6H1MVOy2 pic.twitter.com/TMElth9qAq — Fidelity International Careers (@FidelityCareers) February 28, 2020

New hires will help support the international business through “critical technology and operations support”, according to Fidelity Ireland general manager Al Riviezzo. Fidelity Ireland’s head of HR, Conor McDonnell, also recently spoke to us about the company’s remote-hiring processes and the types of attributes his team is looking for.

New joiners at the company, he said, can expect to get involved in “interesting work and innovative approaches”, all while “learning from exceptional technology leaders”.

If you’d like to know more about Fidelity’s hiring webinar, visit the event’s registration page.