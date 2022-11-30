Ireland’s four day work week trial a 100pc success rate, says report

Across the board, sleep quality and work-life balance improved for employees involved in the four day week trial, with marked improvements for women.

All of the employees from the companies who took part in a global four day working week trial said they preferred their reduced schedule.

All of the companies who took part said they were continuing with the four-day week schedule. Nine of the 12 companies said they were committed to continuing with the new approach, while the other three are continuing but have not made any long-term commitments just yet.

These findings come from a study carried out by Irish trade union Fórsa in conjunction with University College Dublin (UCD), Four Day Week Ireland and Boston College.

The study looked at the impact the four day week trial had on businesses and their employees in Ireland. It found improvements in employee wellbeing, with significant improvements for women. Women reported that they felt more satisfied and secure in their jobs following the reduced working hours.

Across the board, sleep quality and work-life balance improved. Sleep times increased on average from 7.02 hours a night to 7.72 hours, while time for hobbies increased by 36 minutes a week on average.

Only four of the 12 companies tracked industry-specific metrics, but all observed improvements.

Both of the two companies that tracked energy usage saw reductions thanks to the reduced hours. One of the seven companies who provided revenue details observed a decline.

Lead researcher, Dr Orla Kelly, said that the research can provide key learnings and lessons into the future of work in Ireland.

“All participating organisations plan to continue the reduced work schedule. Productivity levels are up. We found significant improvements across a wide range of well-being metrics, including positive affect, work-family and work-life balance, and several domains of life satisfaction. Conversely, stress, burnout, fatigue, and work-family conflict significantly declined. Levels of sleep deprivation have also fallen dramatically. We observed an increase across three forms of pro-environmental behaviour.”

General secretary of Fórsa, Kevin Callinan also welcomed the research, adding “The four-day-week is an example of how a concept that many have questioned, can genuinely improve the future for workers. The research presented today highlights the need for a more balanced work-life schedule.”

