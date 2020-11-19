Doctors v robots: How AI could transform working in healthcare

The future healthcare workforce could hugely benefit from AI technology, but it will need to recruit some new faces first.

There are myriad ways technology will shape the future healthcare workforce and how it delivers patient care. 3D printing could become a standard way to create human tissue, fuelling quicker organ transplants. Face and voice-recognition apps are already helping people with dementia recognise their friends and family. But of all the potential technology has to offer, EIT Health believes AI will come out on top.

An accelerator and think tank for healthcare innovation, EIT Health has built a network of organisations bridging business, research and education across Europe. It has supported 740 start-ups to date, bringing 22 products to market and investing €205m.

All of this gives the company great insight into how technology is already affecting the healthcare industry, but also those working in it. In a joint report with McKinsey carried out earlier this year, it interviewed decision makers, thought leaders and employees across the sector to learn more.

Of those who took part in the survey, 21pc believe that diagnostics is the area most impacted by AI right now. However, many believe that clinical decision making will overtake this in the next five to 10 years. As well as diagnostics and clinical decision making, respondents also highlighted the potential for AI in self-care, diagnosis and operational management.

So where does that leave healthcare practitioners? According to EIT Health and McKinsey, AI won’t replace them. Instead, it will “augment their capabilities to deliver impact for patients and healthcare systems”.

They believe it will allow healthcare practitioners to “refocus energy on patients”, for example, by streamlining or eliminating between 20pc and 80pc of their workloads. It could also help deliver care to increasingly complex patients as clinical data evolves and expands in the future.

Building the future healthcare workforce

Managing this relationship between AI and humans will be critical. EIT Health and McKinsey are confident that new disciplines will need to be integrated into healthcare to achieve this, such as AI engineers and data scientists.

“There will be an urgent need for healthcare organisations to attract and retain such valuable and in-demand talent by developing flexible and exciting career paths and clear routes to leadership roles,” they said.

People with diverse knowledge will need to work together in the future healthcare workforce to harness the potential positives of AI. They will need to collaborate on testing possible solutions, for example, and scaling the feasible ones across the system.

