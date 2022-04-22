4 Future Human speakers focusing on the future of work

At Future Human on 12-13 May, the ever-popular future of work session returns with a diverse panel of experts who will discuss everything from remote working to leading distributed teams.

For many years we have all talked about the future of work, but between a worldwide pandemic and the so-called great resignation, the best talent today expects empathetic leaders, more family time, greater flexibility and less commuting.

How do we marry these aspirations with the needs of business leaders and managers to do their best work? It’s a question that will be put to an international panel of experts on 12 May at Future Human in the Trinity Business School.

For those wondering what the near future holds for careers and how remote working and the great resignation might affect the world of work, the future of work panel at Future Human is a must-see. Below are some of the speakers that will be examining this topic.

Dee Coakley, Boundless

Dee Coakley is CEO and co-founder of Boundless, the Irish start-up looking to take the hard work out of remote people operations by allowing companies to quickly and easily employ people in other countries, while managing multi-country payroll, tax filings and HR compliance. The start-up raised €2.5m in seed funding last year for this mission.

Before Boundless, Coakley was a three-time COO, having spent 10 years with scaling B2B SaaS businesses Masabi, Bizimply and Axonista. In her COO roles, she experienced first-hand the challenges of running distributed teams and employing people in new countries.

Lisa Stevens, Aon

Lisa Stevens is chief people officer at insurance and risk giant Aon. Reporting to the CEO, she is responsible for creating, implementing and leading strategies for Aon’s 50,000 employees across 120 countries, focusing on areas including culture and change, talent, rewards, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

She also leads Aon’s global Human Capital Solutions business, which provides clients with a mix of data, analytics and advice to help them make better workforce decisions. With 2,000 colleagues across 30 countries, the team covers rewards, talent assessment, corporate governance, ESG consulting and performance and analytics practices.

Monica Parker, Hatch Analytics

Monica Parker returns to Dublin for Future Human 2022 and is always a popular speaker at Silicon Republic events. An author, sometime opera singer and former homicide investigator, today she focuses on the future of work and human analytics as the founder of Hatch Analytics, specialising in how entities navigate and communicate organisational change.

Over the years, Parker has been quoted in a variety of publications including The Economist, Forbes, The Guardian and The Sunday Times, and is a workplace authority for CNN, BBC Radio and BBC Worldwide.

“We really wanted to pull together a panel that could look at this from the point of view of start-ups and corporates – of organisations of all sizes and shapes,” says Future Human curator and Silicon Republic CEO Ann O’Dea.

“I think we’ve really achieved this with Lisa, Monica and Dee, who are steeped in the subject matter every day. I can’t wait to hear them get into the details on how the workplace of the future will need to look.”

Rand Fishkin, SparkToro

The closing talk on Thursday will see Rand Fishkin take a more personal approach with his talk on the concept of ‘chill work’ and how you and your team can prioritise their best work.

Fishkin is co-founder and CEO of audience research software start-up SparkToro and is highly regarded for helping people do better marketing through his writing, videos, speaking and his book, Lost and Founder.

Fishkin dropped out of the University of Washington in 2000 to work full time at his mother’s small business marketing firm as a web designer. In 2004, he created the SEOmoz blog, which over the next decade became a popular community and content resource for search marketers.

Rebranding to Moz, the company transitioned from consulting to software in 2007 and Fishkin took the role of CEO. Over seven years in this position, he grew Moz to more than 130 employees and $30m in revenue.

