All Advice People Employers Jobs
The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?
Careers
Image: © besjunior/Stock.adobe.com

The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?

6 seconds ago1 View

The Careers section on Siliconrepublic.com was abuzz with activity for Future of Work week, so catch up here in case you missed anything.

Is this the end of work as we know it, and if so, how should we feel about that?

This week, we published an array of articles around the future of work to ring in our annual Future of Work Week.

With everything from insights into how chatbots and other technologies could transform future recruitment to a list of top global influencers that you should follow, the Careers section featured some amazing insights, jobs announcements, and interviews.

One of the intriguing technologies we covered was EmPushy. We interviewed the minds behind the platform and found out how push-notifications could be revolutionised to drastically improve our productivity levels by becoming more empathetic.

Hiring Now

Worried about losing your job or eager to hear tips about navigating the future of work? We busted four of the biggest myths about its impacts, and drew upon some expert advice around the skills employees didn’t know they needed, and the evolving needs of workers that employers will need to focus on, such as flexibility.

Jobs announcements

And despite our focus on what’s to come down the line, there was no shortage of jobs announced for anyone who doesn’t want to wait.

Check out our list of future of work companies currently hiring, alongside other announcements for Cashel, Kilkenny, Dublin and Belfast.

Future of work career insights

We spoke to Liberty IT’s senior director of talent about her thoughts on the future of human resources, particularly around prioritising quality over quantity of work and respecting the aspects of work that modern employees appreciate most.

We learned how Mastercard is already doing a great job at this, helping staff to bring their passions and professional skills together, as demonstrated by senior designer, animator and artist, Aileen Crossley.

Finally, the global head of enterprise product management at Dun & Bradstreet spoke to us about the route he took to achieving his role in technology and product management.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 having worked previously in communications for a digital content technology research centre and in media for Science Foundation Ireland. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. In no particular order, her passions include feminism, human rights, literature, her bichon frise and proper use of the Oxford comma. She likes to both read and write poetry.

More from careers

The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?
Solving the gender pay gap needs a radical rethink what a job looks like
The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?
Could automation help close the gender gap in the future of work?
The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?
4 tips to help your company encourage more diversity and inclusion
The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?
What are the ingredients to a great foundation for working in product management?

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading