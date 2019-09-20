The future of work and all it entails is fast approaching, but are we ready?

The Careers section on Siliconrepublic.com was abuzz with activity for Future of Work week, so catch up here in case you missed anything.

Is this the end of work as we know it, and if so, how should we feel about that?

This week, we published an array of articles around the future of work to ring in our annual Future of Work Week.

With everything from insights into how chatbots and other technologies could transform future recruitment to a list of top global influencers that you should follow, the Careers section featured some amazing insights, jobs announcements, and interviews.

One of the intriguing technologies we covered was EmPushy. We interviewed the minds behind the platform and found out how push-notifications could be revolutionised to drastically improve our productivity levels by becoming more empathetic.

Worried about losing your job or eager to hear tips about navigating the future of work? We busted four of the biggest myths about its impacts, and drew upon some expert advice around the skills employees didn’t know they needed, and the evolving needs of workers that employers will need to focus on, such as flexibility.

Jobs announcements

And despite our focus on what’s to come down the line, there was no shortage of jobs announced for anyone who doesn’t want to wait.

Check out our list of future of work companies currently hiring, alongside other announcements for Cashel, Kilkenny, Dublin and Belfast.

Future of work career insights

We spoke to Liberty IT’s senior director of talent about her thoughts on the future of human resources, particularly around prioritising quality over quantity of work and respecting the aspects of work that modern employees appreciate most.

We learned how Mastercard is already doing a great job at this, helping staff to bring their passions and professional skills together, as demonstrated by senior designer, animator and artist, Aileen Crossley.

Finally, the global head of enterprise product management at Dun & Bradstreet spoke to us about the route he took to achieving his role in technology and product management.