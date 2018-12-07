As the year draws to a close, what does the future hold?

All Advice People Employers Jobs
Careers
Image: © sanderstock/Stock.adobe.com

We’re looking ahead in the Careers section these week and examining the unique challenges that business leaders will need to overcome to ensure they keep pace with trends in the workplace.

To ring out 2018, this week we’ve been taking a closer look at emerging tech trends for 2019. To do this, we drew upon the wisdom of high-level professionals in STEM fields and found out what they envision the next year will look like in terms of science and technology careers.

Sinead Grant, the senior people operations generalist in Kemp Technologies, detailed the various tools – such as Yammer, Namely and Workable – that help to make HR more efficient without totally eclipsing the importance of drawing on human skills to keep employees engaged and happy.

Our Careers editor Jenny Darmody spoke to Fergal Collins, the CEO of the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA), about the skills one needs to advance in a career in data analytics, a career area that is only set to become more important in the coming years.

EY financial services advisory lead Colin Ryan discussed how business will need to be able to manage the differing expectations of a multigenerational workforce. The demographics of the working world, Ryan said, are at a crucial inflection point as baby boomers retire and Gen Z employees enter the workforce.

Accenture’s Ryan Shanks outlined the various ways that AR and VR are going to transform the workplace while also highlighting the challenges that may come from human-machine collaboration.

It has been a pretty active week for the Irish cybersecurity sectors as two different multinational players in this space made large jobs announcements. In Belfast, cybersecurity firm Imperva revealed plans to set up shop and create 220 jobs over the next three to five years. Meanwhile, ReliaQuest will be recruiting for 100 new roles in Dublin at its Leopardstown office. It will primarily be hiring at its security operations centre for roles such as security engineers, analysts and content developers.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

Eva Short
By Eva Short

Eva Short is a Careers reporter at Silicon Republic who, coincidentally, was raised in Silicon Valley and has been nicknamed a ‘digital native’. Her passions include Pomeranians, witchcraft, skincare, wearing exclusively dark colours and eating. When she’s not writing about tech professionals, she’s working backstage at festivals, yelling at musicians, and amassing a collection of crumpled gig tickets to stick on her wall.

