As the GDPR deadline looms, is your company ready?

Do you feel like the company you work for is prepared for the upcoming GDPR deadline? In many ways, it’s hard to know, as these regulations mark an unprecedented redefining of the digital rights of individuals.

The sweeping changes will obviously impact how organisations will operate, but it will also impact on you as an employee.

We chatted to Nicola Flannery, a senior manager in risk advisory in Deloitte, to figure out what GDPR means for the average employee.

Also looking ahead, we heard some recommendations from Ryan Shanks of Accenture about how to build an AI-savvy workforce.

Have you ever wondered about the nebulous secrets of the hiring process at top tech firms? We asked the people at Voxpro what they look for in prospective candidates.

If you’re on the job hunt, you might be interested to know that top medtech firm BD is hiring. We sent along a film crew to get an inside look at BD’s new research centre and to ask about the company’s recruitment process.

We also compiled this list of superstar pharma companies hiring right now.

OK, so maybe you’re on the job hunt, but you’d also like to get a taste of a different culture. We have you covered there, with the news that Cork-based firm Wisetek is to open an operations centre in Texas and with it create 25 new roles in the Lone Star state.

So, you’ve nabbed the job of your dreams, but it involves relocating. Sounds glamorous but in reality, there’s often a lot to consider when moving home for a job, even if you aren’t going that far away. We spoke to Tom Keating at Proofpoint about his experience moving from Dublin to Belfast for his job.

