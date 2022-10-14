Genesys opens ‘world-class workplace’ in Galway’s Bonham Quay

Genesys previously revealed plans to move its Irish operation to the Galway city centre campus in January 2021, to facilitate its growing R&D team.

California-headquartered software development company Genesys has today (14 October) announced the official opening of its new R&D centre in Bonham Quay in Galway.

The centre will be the company’s largest R&D facility in Europe. It will serve as a base for Genesys staff to collaborate on the cloud and AI tech it is known for.

Opening the centre, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, said “I am delighted Genesys has chosen Galway as the location for their largest R&D site in Europe, which will help foster even more collaboration across the tech sector in the region.”

The US company has had a presence in Galway since 2018, when it acquired local start-up Altocloud.

Altocloud was co-founded by Irish entrepreneurs, Barry O’Sullivan and Joe Smyth with US-businessman Dan Arra.

Smyth serves as SVP of R&D and site lead at Genesys Galway.

The county has become a key hub for Genesys’ European business. Over the years, it has grown its Irish team from less than 20 to more than 350 employees.

In 2018, it announced it was hiring 200 staff for its Galway site, while in January 2021 it said it was hiring 100 new employees.

Its move into Galway’s Bonham Quay development puts it alongside other tech multinationals based there such as Diligent.

Commenting on that move, Smyth said, “This world-class workplace in Bonham Quay will foster cloud innovation for our teams working on-site or remotely around the country. It also creates stimulating conditions for our employees and customers from all over the world, as well as community groups from the region, through events, workshops and charitable activities.”

Genesys CEO Tony Bates said, “We are developing the future of customer experience for many of the best-known companies around the world. The new centre in Galway is integral to this and brings a great environment for our teams to innovate.”

As well as the Galway expansion announcement, Genesys has a number of vacant job opportunities in Ireland.

