How this team is aiming to make precision medicine a reality

Staff at Genomics Medicine Ireland told us what kind of roles the company is currently hiring for and what new joiners can expect.

Genomics Medicine Ireland is an Irish life sciences company leading large-scale, population-based medical studies.

Siliconrepublic.com visited its office in Dublin, where some of its staff members let us know what kind of roles the company is currently hiring for and what new joiners can expect once they begin working at the company.

Abby Langtry, director of patient advocacy and community engagement at Genomics Medicine Ireland, spoke about the ambitions of the company to build a high-quality genomic database, which aims to improve lives through research and make precision medicine a reality.

To achieve these goals, the company is seeking talented new people. As its website says, Genomics Medicine Ireland is looking for “bright, energetic, innovative thinkers from a variety of backgrounds”.

A recruiter at the company, Laura Braiden, elaborated on that. She said that the company is currently hiring for a variety of roles across technology and lab operations, such as DevOps engineers, full-stack web developers, research analysts and bioinformaticians.

Alongside the highly technical jobs on offer, Braiden also mentioned positions in the company’s business process and quality teams, which provide “the opportunity to work in roles that scan the entire business”.

Finally, for some inside knowledge on what it’s like to work at Genomics Medicine Ireland, we chatted to Khaya Khumalo.

Khumalo is a web developer at the company, where he enjoys brainstorming for new ideas, using his coding skills to “implement new solutions”, and “just learning new things in general”.

A typical day in his working life could find him supporting website maintenance, for example, which encompasses a range of challenges, including design, security and increasing performance.

Watch the video above to find out more about working at Genomics Medicine Ireland from some of its employees.