Don’t be ensnared by ghost job postings this spooky season

We have all heard of ghosting in relation to personal relationships, job applications and even on the job activity, but did you know that an advertised role might actually be a figment of someone else’s imagination?

Ask anyone who has had an experience with ghosting and they will tell you how infuriating it can be to find your time and effort wasted, due to someone else’s decision to cut off contact with no notice.

When asked to define ghosting many of us may think of a relationship that went south, or a recruiter who thought we were a ‘perfect fit’, but we haven’t heard from since, or even a client or colleague who fails to regularly keep in contact. But did you know that sometimes even the job posting itself might simply be an apparition?

According to research, ghost job postings, that is disingenuous job advertisements from legitimate companies, are spookily on the rise, with one such report showing that 81pc of responding recruiters stated their employers frequently post ads for jobs that don’t exist or have since been filled. In fact, nearly 20pc of respondents (17pc) said that as many as three/quarters of job announcements aren’t real.

“A ‘ghost job’ is an advertisement you see online, but the company isn’t really hiring for it,” said Peter Duris, the CEO and co-founder of technology company Kickresume. “For whatever reason, the position isn’t actually available, so no matter how many people apply, no one’s getting the job.”

Behind the mask

But why would a company want to make it seem as though it had a number of open positions, if the reality was quite the opposite? Well, not unlike that scene from the Wizard or Oz, where Oz the great and powerful is exposed as a fraud, people will often take a sign of success at face value.

“Sometimes companies actually post jobs they’re not hiring for on purpose, just to make it look like they’re growing. In a survey by Clarify Capital, 43pc of hiring managers admitted to this practice. Some managers might do this to motivate their current employees, making them believe help is coming to a department under pressure, or even to make them fear they might lose their job.”

Duris suggested that companies may even post an advertisement as a form of research, to better understand the landscape and make note of impressive applicants, for potential future hiring. “That’s probably the best case scenario because at least your application isn’t totally wasted. At other times, though, they simply forget to take down an old ad for a job they’ve already filled,” he explained.

There can be significant consequences for everyone involved in either posting or responding to a ghost advertisement, notably, for the applicant it is a waste of their time, energy and potentially their resources. For unhappy or overworked employees, in companies offering non-existent positions, they may falsely believe that new members will be joining their team soon, to ease some of the burden.

“For the companies, they risk losing trust both internally and externally if people catch on that the job ads aren’t real. Current employees might stop recommending people for jobs and potential candidates could be turned off from applying altogether.”

There were signs

For Duris, there are a number of warning signs that a job posting may not be reliable. For instance, if the description is vague, lacking key information such as location and salary, then there is a chance that the advertisement may be fake. Also, he suggests making note of the date the ad was posted, as if it is longer than a month then it is possible that the company might not be seriously looking anymore.

“And, if you see the same ad getting reposted again and again, that’s another red flag. But keep in mind, some companies will be looking to fill very specific or niche roles that might take longer to recruit for,” he said.

“When you’re applying for a new job, make sure to tailor your resume to that specific role. Look for keywords in the job description that you can include and work them into your resume. Not only does this show you’ve paid attention, but it also helps your resume get through the applicant tracking system filters that a lot of companies and recruiters use. Also, keep your resume concise and to the point.”

Ultimately, for Duris, if you are looking for a job, don’t be discouraged by companies positing ghost advertisements. Keep powering through until you find the role that’s right for you and if you really love the look of a position, but have doubts about its authenticity, don’t hesitate to reach out directly.

