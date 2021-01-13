Glassdoor reveals its Best Places to Work in 2021

This year’s Best Places to Work awards saw Salesforce take the top spot in both France and the UK.

Glassdoor, the website that allows workers to review employers, research salaries and apply for jobs, has published its Best Places to Work lists for 2021. They are available for Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

The lists are based on Glassdoor’s 2021 Employees’ Choice Awards. Employees voluntarily provide anonymous feedback through company reviews in which they rate firms between 1.0 (very dissatisfied) and 5.0 (very satisfied).

Companies are rated across eight workplace attributes; overall rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, whether or not the employee would recommend the company to a friend and their opinion on its six-month business outlook.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO, noted the universal impact Covid-19 had on this year’s list: “Covid-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people.

“A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and wellbeing of their employees.”

Best Places to Work in 2021

A total of 1.3m employers have been reviewed on Glassdoor to date and the average rating is 3.5. Only one employer, Salesforce, appeared on every country’s Best Places to Work list this year. It secured first place in both France and the UK.

A sample review for Salesforce in France said: “The integration is great, the work-life balance is respected by all.” A UK sample said: “Friendly culture that prioritises employees’ wellbeing and development, not just revenue generation.”

After Salesforce, the top-voted companies to work for in France included Michelin, SAP, Murex, Orange and Decathlon. Other tech firms in particular ranged from Wise and Microsoft to Airbus, Sanofi and Amazon.

Healthcare firm Roche nabbed first place on Germany’s list this year. A sample review of the company said: “Good working atmosphere, very good pay, perfect work-life balance.”

Salesforce dropped to number 11 in Germany, passed out by Google, Siemens Healthineers, Volkswagen, SAP and Capgemini, for example.

The UK’s list featured Microsoft, Abcam, Google, Softcat, Apple, SAP, Facebook, Sky Betting & Gaming, AstraZeneca, American Express, Siemens, Dell and more.

Life.Church won first place for small and medium businesses in the US, while Bain & Company took the top spot for the large companies. Canada’s top five were Google, Microsoft, TC Energy, Apple and Belairdirect.

See the full lists for Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2021 here.