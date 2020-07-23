Survey suggests Covid-related work stress weighing heavier for women

In a Glassdoor survey of 1,000 UK employees, worry over job security was identified as the main reason for higher levels of anxiety, sleeplessness and depression.

A recent survey from Glassdoor has shown that employees in the UK are experiencing anxiety, sleeplessness and depression as they work through Covid-19. Its findings also suggest that women are experiencing greater stress levels at work than men during the pandemic.

Based on responses from more than 1,000 people, the survey found that 40pc are experiencing heightened anxiety, 34pc are experiencing more sleeplessness and 22pc are experiencing greater levels of depression.

Since government restrictions were implemented in the UK in response to the pandemic, 42pc of the employees surveyed said their motivation levels have dropped and 40pc said they’ve been experiencing a lack of energy.

Women seem to be experiencing greater stress levels as a result of Covid-19 at work, Glassdoor said, reporting that 47pc said they had experienced anxiety compared with 33pc of men. Women who took part in the survey also expressed lower levels of motivation and greater amounts of sleeplessness.

Job security

Job security was one of the main factors contributing to the increased anxiety, sleeplessness and depression, Glassdoor said.

More than a quarter of respondents identified it as the cause of their negative experiences, while 26pc cited problems with their workload and 23pc reported poor communication from their employer.

Glassdoor EMEA director Joe Wiggins commented that “it’s clear UK employees are having a tough time right now, managing heavy workloads, trying to find a work-life balance and staying motivated and energised”.

“To help, employees should consider how they can nurture their physical and mental wellbeing through exercise, hobbies and practicing mindfulness to reduce anxiety, as well as meditation to support quality sleep,” he said.

Coping mechanisms

Glassdoor also asked participants how they are handling the additional pressures posed by Covid-19. The company said that 28pc of respondents are doing more exercise to blow off steam, with 17pc taking time away from work and 16pc picking up a new hobby.

Despite these measures, more than one in three employees said they feel their work performance has been hindered by the pressure they are facing. At 22pc, more than one in five said their company has not done enough to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of staff during the pandemic.