Has Ireland turned a corner in its quest to become a global tech hub?

This week in Careers, we heard from some of the top tech talent coming to Ireland and reported on some of the major companies expanding their presence here.

Ireland counts itself among the many countries battling it out to establish itself as the next Silicon Valley.

While the competition is fierce, this week we reported on a lot of news that seems to indicate Ireland is well on the way to achieving that lofty goal, if it hasn’t already.

The UK’s historic Brexit vote opened a lot of doors up for our island, as tech multinationals begin to see Ireland as more attractive than ever, now that it has the unique distinction of being the only English-speaking country in the eurozone alongside its competitive tax rate.

Ireland has evidently succeeded in two of the most important facets of achieving tech hub status: it attracts the top companies, and it attracts the best and brightest talent from around the world.

The air in Dublin was crackling with possibility this week. First, a global SaaS provider to property and casualty insurers, Guidewire Software, revealed that it will expand its presence in Dublin with the addition of 100 new roles.

Airbnb also made a thrilling announcement with the news that it hopes to replicate the Dublin growth trajectory of tech behemoth Google with the potential doubling of its workforce in the next three to five years.

Dublin isn’t the only city to get excited about, though – we also spoke to William Hamilton from Liberty IT about the buzz surrounding Belfast’s vibrant tech scene.

Meanwhile, though Ricky O’Connor started out in Ireland, he made the decision to go further afield for a while to the Netherlands. It is a testament to the level of innovation and opportunity in Ireland that O’Connor felt drawn back to our shores, and we spoke to him about his decision to both move abroad and find his way back.

If you’re looking to get involved in the cybersecurity industry, Ireland is a pretty top-notch country to start your search. We profiled nine of the most exciting cybersecurity companies based in Ireland that are hiring right now.

If you are anxious to dive head-first into Ireland’s booming start-up scene, you may be wondering whether the interview process for an SME is any different to vying for positions in larger organisations. Luckily, Hays’ Robby Vanuxem has some wonderful advice about acing your interview.

For more on any of these stories, follow the links below.

Guidewire Software, a global software provider to the general insurance industry, will expand its presence in Dublin with the addition of 100 roles.

Liberty IT’s William Hamilton spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the talent shortage, the Belfast tech scene and how to succeed in the industry.

There are many benefits to working for an SME, but what’s different about interviewing for one? Hays’ Robby Vanuxem is here to fill you in.

Silicon Docks-based Airbnb platform wants to replicate the trajectory of Google in Dublin.

When it comes to pharma, tech and medical devices, Ireland is going from strength to strength and attracting talent home.

