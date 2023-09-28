Google announces €1.5m AI scholarship for Ireland’s undergrads

The Insight Research Centre for Data Analytics will administer a Google AI scholarship for underrepresented people who want to pursue tech careers.

To mark its twentieth anniversary in Ireland, Google made two significant announcements that will impact Irish workers. The company today (28 September) celebrated the official opening of the first phase of a new office for some of its Irish team members. On completion, the new Bolands Mills office in Dublin will become an engineering hub for up to 1,000 current Google employees.

As well as that announcement, Google.org, the non-profit arm of Google, said it plans to invest €1.5m in a scholarship scheme for underrepresented communities in tech. The company said the scholarships will focus on AI for undergraduates.

Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google, said “We want to ensure that everyone across Ireland is able to benefit from the next generation of AI technology, which is why we are announcing a new €1.5m scholarship fund. This fund will support AI education for students from underrepresented communities.”

The scholarships will be available across Ireland through a grant Google is entrusting the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics at Dublin City University to administer. Applicants will be able to avail of grant support through Access offices in all HEIs in Ireland. Separately, earlier this year, Google Cloud made 10 generative AI courses free for the public to access to boost people’s AI skills.

Twohill referred to her pride that Google has grown so much in Ireland over its 20 years here. She paid tribute to the company’s current batch of more than 9,000 Irish-based staff. “Over the past two decades Ireland has become one of the world digital leaders at the heart of Europe and as Ireland has grown, Google has grown in Ireland. We are immensely proud of the strength of our team here and the work they are doing in driving Google’s future.”

Twohill was speaking at an official opening event for the Bolands Mills office, which was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Head of Google Ireland, Adaire Fox-Martin.

Speaking about the office building, Fox-Martin said it is ”steeped in history” and it will open fully next year. She said that the complex will include “a mix of shops, eateries, public squares and community and cultural spaces” .

