Google Ireland will offer 1,000 scholarships for Dublin jobseekers

Google Ireland said it will provide 1,000 scholarships for Dublin jobseekers in partnership with City of Dublin Education and Training Board (ETB).

The course certificates will be distributed through the City of Dublin Education and Training Board in collaboration with St Andrew’s Local Employment Services, and will be recognised by industry experts and employers, including Google.

Shane Nolan, managing director for new business at Google Ireland, said technology has been a lifeline during the pandemic. “From businesses starting to sell their products online and remote working, to helping us all stay connected,” he said.

“But this has also enhanced a widening skills gap and an upheaval in the jobs market. We hope that by providing access to training in new skills, Google Career Certificates and our partner, the City of Dublin ETB will support many more people in enhancing their career prospects.”

The courses, designed by Coursera, include IT, data analytics, project management and UX design.

The IT support course introduces learners to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security.

Those interested in a career as a data analyst can do a course on navigating the data lifecycle using tools and platforms to process, analyse, visualise and gain insights from data.

The project management course focuses on the foundations of traditional project management, while also offering insight into agile project management.

And the UX design course teaches learners the foundations of UX design and research, building low-fidelity designs and wireframes, creating high-fidelity prototypes, and testing.

The certificates can be obtained by people who may be interested in acquiring new digital skills outside of formal educational environments or who might not have access to formal full-time education.

Those who sign up to Google Career Certificates can select any number of the four programmes available to help grow the necessary skills to support a career in technology and IT.

The courses can be completed in three to five weeks if done full time and do not require relevant experience or a degree.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, launched the programme at St Andrew’s Resource Centre in Dublin.

Speaking at the launch, Harris said: “Digital skills are becoming fundamental requirements for the jobs of the future, and we’ve seen how the pandemic has accelerated the need for more people who can work in this area.

“It’s vital that further education and skills training is available to people through programmes that will support them in expanding their opportunities and securing employment. Google Career Certificates is an excellent way for jobseekers to take up free online skills training so they can explore new opportunities or re-enter the workforce,” the Minister concluded.

Last August, Google Ireland announced a digital skills initiative designed to help 60,000 SMEs in Ireland to adapt and thrive by learning how to operate online with a package of tools, supports, partnerships and funding.