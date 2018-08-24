Finding your feet in the fast-paced technology sector

The week in Careers, we found out about the myriad ways you can progress your career in the technology sector.

We’re entering the final stretch of our Graduates Month here in the Careers section, and with that we’ve continued to investigate the various ways people can find their feet in the world of tech.

If you’re just leaving college, you may be asking yourself how to get your start. How do you get past the seemingly impenetrable walls of large organisations and make contacts? Claire Murphy told us that what attracted her to Fidelity Investments’ graduate programme was the opportunity to get her start in the fast-paced technology sector.

Doing a graduate programme is a great way to develop skills directly applicable to working life. Like Ian Mitchell, you may also get the opportunity to work with industry leaders just as he did on Amgen’s graduate programme.

So, you’ve sent off your applications for graduate programmes. What happens if you get accepted only to realise the programme isn’t quite suitable to your skillset and interests? Deloitte has a new online assessment tool called Fit For You in place, which hopes to circumvent this issue. We found out more about the system and spoke to Vidisha Vishwasa about her experience of the firm’s graduate programme.

Are you sufficiently fired up for taking your first steps into the working world? Do you know you want to move on to the next stage of your development but are fuzzy on the specifics? Well, you’re in luck. This week in Careers, we compiled a list of nine cool tech companies accepting graduates right now.

Maybe you’re further into your career than a graduate, but you’re still a little unsure about moving forward. We got some excellent insight from New Relic’s Aidan Cuffe. He talks about how he landed his role as a solutions architect and how others can do the same regardless of what industry they’re in now.

If you’re looking for a complete change of pace, you may want to move into an entirely different role. You may be excited to here that software-as-a-service company Qualtrics is expanding its Dublin team and hiring 350 people over the next four years.

When searching for a new role, you may need to be stealthy. It’s probably best you don’t inform your manager quite yet that you’re planning to leave. Who can you tell, then? Hays’ Jane McNeill has some excellent advice on that very issue.

For more on any on these topics, check out the links above.