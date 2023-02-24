Version 1 takes Cisco’s crown as the best large place to work in Ireland

Many of the companies on the 2023 list have been appearing in the rankings for years. These include Workhuman, Cisco and winners Version 1.

The Great Place to Work institute has revealed its list of the best places to work in Ireland for 2023. A lot of well-known names appeared on the list, such as Genesys, Bristol Myers Squibb, Qualtrics, CPL and Workhuman. The companies that were named great places to work this year were honoured at an awards ceremony held in Dublin on 22 February.

This year, Version 1 stole Cisco’s thunder when it was named the best large place to work in in Ireland. Cisco won that title last year and the previous year, but it has been relegated to second place now.

Salesforce, which recently announced that it was laying off 10pc of its staff worldwide, was named third best place to work.

Salesforce was not the only company that recently announced job cuts to place on the list this year. Intercom ranked 18th best large place to work, even after it said last November it was cutting 39 jobs in Ireland.

In the medium-sized business category, media company Distilled won overall best place to work at this year. It was followed by IT company Cloudera and fintech Block. WP Engine, Unum, Liberty IT and Riot Games also placed highly on the list.

The Irish branch of Norwegian renewable energy company Statkraft won first place in the small business category. Avvio, Scurri, Granite Digital, Unilever and Esri Ireland all featured on the list of great small places to work.

The Great Place to Work awards are held annually, co-organised by the Great Place to Work institute and The Irish Times.

Writing in a report published to accompany the awards this year, Great Place to Work’s CEO Cathal Divilly said that the key to being considered a great employer was “not about being a perfect workplace”.

“There is no such thing,” he added. He said that listening to employees was important and making “firm action plans” to respond to their suggestions.

“It’s not about pool tables and bean bags but good communication, good performance and supporting your leaders to become high-trust leaders. Your local leader can have a big impact on your experience in work and can positively support you to be at your best.”

“At Great Place to Work we believe that every employee, no matter what type of work they do, should have the opportunity to do their work in a great culture,” said Divilly.

Many of the companies on this year’s list have been appearing in the rankings for years now. Version 1 has been on the list for 12 years, while Cisco has been on it for 10 years. ServiceNow, in 6th place, was a new entrant.

Last year, SiliconRepublic.com heard from Version 1 CTO Brad Mallard about his career path and role within the company.

