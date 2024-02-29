Cisco regains top spot as Ireland’s best large workplace

Cisco regained the top spot for best large workplace, while Cloudera and Konversational were winners in the other categories.

The Great Place to Work Institute has revealed its 2024 edition of the best places to work in Ireland, with some familiar sci-tech companies making an appearance.

The report, which is carried out in association with The Irish Times, is broken up into three categories: best large workplaces, which consist of more than 301 employees; best medium-sized workplaces, which have between 101 and 300 employees; and best small workplaces, which have between 20 and 100 employees. 120 companies featured on this year’s list, which was compiled from a survey that was sent out to more than 65,000 employees.

Topping the list of best large workplaces this year was Cisco, which previously held the number one spot in 2021 and 2022 before being dethroned by Version 1 last year. This is Cisco’s 11th year on the best workplaces list. It was joined by a number of other STEM companies such as software platform Qualtrics, IT company ServiceNow Ireland, pharma company Abbvie Ireland and engineering company LotusWorks. Last year’s top workplace Version 1 was not featured on this year’s list.

Software company Cloudera shot to the top of the medium-sized workplace list this year, overtaking last year’s winner Distilled, which took third place after renewables company Statkraft Ireland. Other notable sci-tech companies that made the list include WP Engine Ireland, Cadence, Tekenable and Liberty IT.

Customer workflow company Konversational took home the title of Ireland’s best small workplace in its first appearance on the list, followed by tech company Supernode in second place. They were joined on the list by a number of tech companies such as ESRI Ireland, Towercom, OpenMind Networks, Origina, Serosep, SHR Group, Agilent Technologies and Propylon.

Writing in the foreword to this year’s report, Great Place to Work CEO Cathal Divilly said that “trust and great workplaces go hand in hand”.

“Among the best workplaces this year, we have seen a true commitment to building that trust that encompasses everything it means to be great.”

Divilly acknowledged the importance of diversity and great leadership in crafting a thriving workplace culture. “It’s about crafting a workplace where everyone feels valued, no matter who they are or where they come from, cultivating an inclusive, supportive and positive work environment where every individual feels respected and is given equal opportunities for growth and success.

“After all, while trust fuels business performance, ‘for all’ accelerates it.”

He also paid tribute to energy industry veteran Dr Eddie O’Connor who died in early January, commending his “inspiring work along with commitment to leading teams who could deliver the best in the business”, which Divilly said was “second to none”.

