Grow Remote introduces €1,000 grants, free training for remote workers

The Grow Remote community fund will provide the organisation’s new chapters with access to €1,000 over the course of 2023.

Grow Remote, the Irish-founded non-profit that advocates for remote working practices, has launched a new fund and training course aimed at those who want to introduce remote working to their communities.

The new Changemakers programme by Grow Remote was designed to empower individuals to bring lasting social change to their localities. The programme includes call-outs for leaders to fly the flag for remote working, to provide people with the information and resources they need to adopt it.

The programme is accompanied by the launch of a community fund and the launch of a local leader training programme. The latter is a free six-module course available via e-learning designed to support individuals who wish to set up their own local Grow Remote ‘chapters’ or communities.

Grow Remote already has chapters in 220 locations worldwide. These new resources come on the back of its recent Community Playbook, a guide to remote working that was published earlier this year. The guide contains advice on how SMEs can adopt remote working practices from remote workers at companies such as Flipdish, eBay, Shopify and Vodafone.

The community fund will provide these new chapters with access to €1,000 over the course of 2023. The funding is intended to help the up-and-coming chapters to achieve one of three social goals: create local employment, repopulate a local area, or foster social connection among local remote workers.

Dónal Kearney, community manager at Grow Remote, said that the scheme would hopefully “further spread the social impact of remote employment by attracting remote advocates from all over the world”.

Tracy Keogh, Grow Remote’s co-founder said that the organisation had grown hugely through grassroots activism since its inception in 2018.

More information on Grow Remote’s local leader training programme is available on its website.

