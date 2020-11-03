Hays launches free learning platform for professionals

Through Hays’ My Learning platform, professionals can upskill and reskill across Office 365, coding, compliance and more.

Many people have been looking to upskill during the pandemic. To help meet that surge in demand, recruitment company Hays has launched a new professional training platform called My Learning, which has been developed with online training specialists Go1.

My Learning is free to use. It offers training courses for upskilling and reskilling as well as ‘data-led market intelligence’, giving users information on the types of skills that are in demand. It uses real-time data and machine learning to give professionals relevant insights into the skills employers are looking for when they post a job opening with Hays.

According to a recent Hays survey, Covid-19 has made workers less confident in their ability to progress their career. The company’s new training platform now hopes to help them understand the options and opportunities available, but also how they can add value to their current job if they wish to stay in it.

Modules on the platform cover diverse topics including mastering Microsoft 365, an introduction to looking after your mental health, learning how to work in teams and practising communicating under pressure.

There are 12 course categories in total. They include advanced Office 365, mental health and wellbeing, leadership and team management, productivity, coding and programming, change management, problem solving, compliance and customer service.

Hays’ chief information officer, Steve Weston, said that the pandemic has driven huge changes in the jobs market, including “a great deal of competitiveness for roles”.

“However, many employers still suffer from a shortage of people with the skills they need,” he said. “As such, there’s never been a more pivotal time for professionals to be able to understand the skills employers need and be informed about how and where to reskill, upskill and learn so they can be market-ready.”

Check out the My Learning platform here.