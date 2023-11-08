New report asks if HR people, rather than AI, are to blame for hiring biases

56pc of HR managers admitted that they would be more likely to hire someone with the same background as themselves. However, many distrust AI.

HR managers in Europe are concerned that AI tools are untrustworthy and may even be introducing biases in hiring. That’s according to a new report published today (8 November) by Greenhouse Software, a company that develops tech to help its clients make their hiring processes more equitable.

The report’s findings are based on a survey of 1,700 HR managers in the UK, Ireland and Germany. The EMEA HR Manager AI and Bias Pulse Report 2023 took an in-depth look at how hiring managers are leveraging – or not, as the case may be – AI tech to augment the recruitment process.

Ireland accounted for 150 of the respondents and Germany accounted for 500. The majority (1,050) are based in the UK. Of the 1,700 surveyed, almost half (47pc) said they cannot fully trust AI hiring tools, while 34pc said AI will introduce more bias in all areas of recruitment.

However, while HR managers seem to be concerned about AI adversely influencing hiring, they are not as aware of the effect of human biases on recruitment. More than 68pc of those surveyed admitted that a candidate’s educational background would sway their hiring decisions. When deciding between two candidates, 53pc of HR managers would favour the candidate with the higher degree. Almost one-fifth (17pc) said that they only hire from the most prestigious universities. Just 12pc of all managers surveyed said educational background has no influence on whether they hire someone or not.

Yet, two-fifths (40pc) of HR managers are concerned that AI is introducing further bias against historically underrepresented groups.

So, is the problem people’s biases rather than AI’s flaws? These findings indicate that although HR managers are aware of the pitfalls of biased AI tools, they are failing to recognise that their personal biases are a factor in an equitable hiring process. This means if an AI tool’s creation is informed by a biased HR manager it has a good chance of being biased itself.

More than half (56pc) of hiring managers said they would be more likely to hire someone with a similar background to themselves, meaning there is not a lot of opportunity for diversity in their workforces.

“While many are concerned about the risks of AI introducing bias, HR managers have failed to recognise their own biases that are plaguing the hiring process,” said Colm O’Cuinneain, GM of EMEA at Greenhouse. “Candidates should be judged on their skills and capabilities, rather than the privilege of having access to prestigious university educations and degrees that have no indication of whether a candidate will be successful in the role.”

According to the survey, the main AI tools HR managers have adopted in their hiring processes include generative AI (59pc), digital admin software (49pc), resume filters (48pc), digital one-way screening interviews (43pc), candidate filtering (43pc) and AI screening tools (40pc).

Henry Tsai, chief product officer at Greenhouse, warned that, “Efficiency should not come at the expense of fairness. There’s just no good business or moral reason to hand the wheel to AI when we are aware of its existing flaws and risks. AI in hiring is an assistant, not a replacement.”

