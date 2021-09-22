Huawei to award 50 Irish students a €5,000 scholarship

Huawei Ireland is seeking applicants for its 2021 Seeds for the Future scholarship programme, which will award 50 STEM students €5,000 each.

The company announced the call for applicants today (22 September) as part of its Seeds for the Future 2021 campaign. Ireland is the first country in western Europe the Chinese tech giant selected for this scholarship initiative, which it first launched in 2015.

This year, the total scholarship fund is €250,000 in academic grants. Students will complete a week-long online course, which will take place between 18 and 26 October 2021, and 50 scholarships will be awarded to top-performing participants.

The course aims to help STEM students in Ireland develop their understanding of the ICT industry while also learning about Chinese culture.

Luke McDonnell, senior communications manager at Huawei Ireland, commented: “Huawei is committed to investing in Ireland’s future ICT workforce and we see this scholarship programme as another way to help these students enhance their capabilities as they continue their STEM studies.”

McDonnell added that the programme “has proven very successful” in previous years.

Students who secure a place on the 2021 programme will be given virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, including the company’s flagship store in central Shenzhen. They will also be given an insight into modern Chinese business culture and learn some Mandarin and calligraphy.

Participants also will be offered courses exploring the latest developments in smart cities, AI, cloud computing, 5G and the internet of things. Other course options include lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology and strategic leadership given by Huawei senior engineers or guest speakers.

This year’s programme will see students take part in team exercises including Huawei’s newly created Tech4Good project, which challenges participants to examine how technology can be used to address social and environmental issues. Students will present their team projects to a panel of judges with the project contributing to their eligibility for the scholarships.

Applications are now open to undergraduate and postgraduate students studying in Ireland. Applicants should send their CV, as well as an essay of 400 to 600 words or a two to three-minute video reflecting their interests and why they should be chosen to take part, to seedsireland@huawei.com. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, 14 October.

