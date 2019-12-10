Could your office benefit from the ‘pyjama principle’?

HubSpot has released its new report on remote-working, offering insights into the similarities between different types of workers.

In an increasingly competitive market, companies are having to adapt to new ways of attracting and retaining staff. Among the most talked-about elements of the future of work – or the not-so-future, as some companies have shown – is remote-working.

HubSpot today (9 December) released its first ever remote-working report. Noting that more than half of professionals in the US work remotely for at least half of each week, it compared the 170 companies in the region that now “fully remote” with the 26 that were in the same position back in 2014.

The company’s CTO and co-founder Dharmesh Shah said earlier this year that ‘remote’ is the second-most searched word on the site’s careers page, leading him to introduce the ‘pyjama principle’.

That, he explained, is the concept of success being “proportional to the degree in which you let people work in their pyjamas”.

The HubSpot 2019 Remote Work report

According to HubSpot, it developed the report out of an eagerness to learn more about its remote community and to “understand what an amazing employee experience looks like when you’re not coming into an office every day”.

It asked: “What’s different about the values, behaviours, and working styles of remote employees? What’s the same?

“So, we decided to take to the streets to get to the bottom of what it really means to work remotely.”

The finished report was informed by surveys of thousands of fully remote workers – both HubSpot employees globally and non-HubSpot workers across the US, the UK, and Ireland.

Commenting on the results, HubSpot said: “Our 2019 Remote Work Report revealed that, drum roll please, remote workers actually have a lot in common with non-remote workers.

“So, if you always thought ‘remote’ was synonymous with ‘watching TV in bed’, think again.”

Lifestyle findings

Findings of the study reflect the point made by HubSpot, with 70pc of all workers surveyed saying they get ready for work in less than half an hour and almost half taking less than an hour for lunch. A further 25pc actually work through their lunch hour.

Remote-working has often been cited as a great method of boosting morale and motivation, and that was demonstrated in the findings, too, with almost three-quarters of non-HubSpot remote workers saying that working remotely increases productivity.

As for the types of people best-suited to remote work, the report showed that it seems to be universal. For example, 55pc of those surveyed described themselves as introverts and 45pc self-identified as extroverts.

But the challenges of remote-working were also outlined in the study’s findings, including the 35pc of respondents working more than eight hours each day, the one-in-five of non-HubSpot remote workers feeling lonely on a regular basis, and more than half reporting taking just one to two “meaningful breaks” away from the workspace every day.

According to the survey’s respondents, “a lack of social connection” and “communicating with co-workers” were the top challenges faced by remote workers.

Keeping it inclusive

But despite those challenges, according to HubSpot’s chief people officer Katie Burke, remote work is a “win-win”.

She said: “For companies, it’s an opportunity to think about global and diverse talent in new ways, and for employees, it’s the flexibility to work where they work best.”

The report also emphasised the importance of putting actions behind words when it comes to flexible and remote work.

HubSpot said: “It’s easy for an employer to say that they are remote friendly, but it’s another thing to ensure that the dynamic and inclusive company culture you promise to employees is delivered to your remote workforce, as well.”