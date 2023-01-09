Hybrid and remote working job posts up 43pc since last year, says report

IT workers tend to favour fully remote jobs. 87pc of hybrid and remote jobs are coming from IT and three other sectors.

New data from Zoom and FRS Recruitment found that hybrid and remote job posts in Ireland have almost doubled over the last 12 months.

The 43pc increase in jobs offering hybrid and remote options is mostly advantageous for Irish workers, the report says.

It found that such job posts attracted a wider range of responses especially among people looking to leave their current jobs.

Hybrid and remote roles are also enabling workers who want to live rurally access the same salaries that people in urban areas are commanding.

More than 50pc of companies offering remote and hybrid work are based in Dublin or Cork, with salaries of city-based roles averaging at €60,814 compared to €51,648 for roles within rural-based companies.

Charlotte Holloway, Zoom government relations director for Ireland, said that the data showed that Irish employers are “increasingly open” when it comes to “empowering workers with the additional flexibility they want”.

“This has the potential to close the salary gap that exists between Ireland’s urban and rural economies and to spread prosperity and opportunity more evenly across the whole country, which is obviously welcome.”

She added that it was evident that employers had changed their hiring practices in order to facilitate employee retention as well as productivity.

Different sectors tend to vary in terms of their preferences of hybrid and remote models, with IT workers favouring fully remote.

Remote and hybrid roles are also concentrated across a few different sectors, with 87pc of job posts in IT, accounting, finance and the commercial sectors.

Holloway said there needs to be more focus now on the sectors that have been slower to move to hybrid and remote working. She mentioned that many employers may not be aware of the National Hubs Network which enables people to work remotely from their local areas via a series of internet connected hubs throughout Ireland.

