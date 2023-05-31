How hybrid work can bring balance and sustainability

SiliconRepublic.com attended HP Ireland’s The Future is Now event to get an insight into the technology company’s latest hybrid working solutions and how they fit with their partners’ sustainability objectives.

“Technology has moved on quite a lot in the last 10 years,” said Val Gabriel. “Because hybrid is here to stay, the technology evolution to make life more comfortable for employees will continue.”

Gabriel is managing director of HP Ireland. He spoke to SiliconRepublic.com at a recent event hosted by the global technology company in Dublin called The Future is Now, which looked at various technological innovations to make hybrid working more efficient for workers and more secure for companies.

Neil Dover, HP Ireland country manager, described the event as aimed at HP partners and customers to explain “how in a new, hybrid world, HP solutions can best address their needs and the needs of their customers”. According to Dover, HP has launched more than 150 hybrid solutions in the past year.

Gabriel was keen to stress that “hybrid doesn’t mean remote, hybrid means a balance”. The Covid-19 pandemic was a “worst-case scenario” and we all realised the value of in-person contact, Gabriel explained. He believes that hybrid working offers a good balance of “face-to-face meetings [and] real, human interaction” with the flexibility to avoid the commute sometimes.

For David Prezzano, HP managing director of the Northwest Europe market, hybrid working is not just about technological innovation. Hybrid working solutions also help companies meet their sustainability objectives.

Prezzano mentioned HP’s Amplify Impact initiative, which was launched in 2021. The initiative “helps us work as a team with our partner community to really advance our cause towards improving environmental impact and sustainability impact,” Prezzano said.

HP’s chief commercial officer, Christoph Schell, describes the goal of Amplify Impact to work with “partners to help drive a more circular and low-carbon economy, cultivate a more diverse, inclusive and equitable supply chain and improve the vitality and resilience of local communities”.

It is clear from this event that, for HP at least, the future of work remains hybrid, flexible and propelled by innovation.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.