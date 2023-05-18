IBM to invest €10m in skills development for its Irish workforce

The investment comes less than a month after IBM helped form a quantum computing alliance to boost quantum skills in Ireland.

IBM has today (18 May) announced it is expanding its learning and development offering in Ireland, with a new skills programme for its research and digital sales teams.

The company will hire around 35 pre-PhD candidates to work at its research lab in Dublin. They will be trained across AI, quantum, cybersecurity and accelerated discovery.

The pre-PhD programme will be run in conjunction with Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and University College Dublin (UCD).

IBM will also focus on its early-career employees as part of its plan to boost skills. Its investment in training and development across all departments is intended to be worth more than €10m over the next five years.

Ireland is the base for the tech giant’s sole research lab in the EU, as well as its pan-European digital sales centre. Altogether IBM employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland, primarily based in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Deborah Threadgold, country general manager for IBM Ireland said “IBM’s business has transformed repeatedly over the six-plus decades it’s been established in Ireland. Central to this ability to evolve and grow has been our capacity to attract highly skilled people, and their willingness to keep learning and developing.”

She added that the “multi-year programme will provide the foundation for exciting developments in strategic and emerging technologies”.

IBM’s programme is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, commented that “A culture of partnership between industry, academia and Government is essential in promoting innovation and developing a skilled workforce, creating employment opportunities for qualified students into industry.”

He also referenced IBM’s partnership with TCD, adding that the plan would provide pre-PhD students with “an incredible opportunity to receive the most advanced technological training available from the excellent teachers and resources in Trinity College”.

Earlier this month IBM and TCD joined other stakeholders to form a quantum alliance to upskill people in quantum technologies.

