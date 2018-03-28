The best place to work in Ireland has been revealed

Jobs website Indeed has used data collected from employee reviews to give a ranking of the 25 best companies to work for in Ireland.

Dell has been ranked the best place to work in Ireland for the second consecutive year, according to data compiled by jobs website Indeed.

Indeed collated employee reviews left on its website, then used a proprietary algorithm to rank companies based on a variety of criteria such as average rating, number of reviews and the history of job openings.

Dell EMC’s EMEA president, Aongus Hegarty, was thrilled by the results, expressing joy at rising to the top for the second year in a row and remarking at how integral the Dell teams in Cork, Limerick and Dublin have been in serving the company’s customers. “At Dell, we work hard to create a welcoming workplace where employees can come together to work and play and to carve out a rewarding and valuable career for themselves.

“We invest significantly in creating an environment that is motivating and inspiring while also giving them flexibility to maintain a good work-life balance.

“Our diversity and inclusion measures, our CSR and volunteering initiatives, and our extensive graduate recruitment programmes contribute significantly to the energy, vibrancy and culture at Dell – something that I am delighted to see is valued by our employees.”

The tech industry was well represented in Indeed’s rankings, which is to be expected given that Ireland is a budding global tech hub. Apple nabbed second place in the rankings, while Google came in at 5th place. HP and Intel were awarded 9th and 10th place, respectively. Vodafone, Bank of Ireland and Oracle also nabbed spots in the top 25 list.

The retail sector featured heavily in the list, with popular high-street names such as Debenhams, Penneys, Brown Thomas and Marks & Spencer all ranking well. The highest-ranking retailer was Next, at 4th place, while popular pharmacy chain Boots was awarded 7th place.

The Irish Defence Forces was a notable new entry to the ranking this year, coming in at an impressive 6th place.

“As the economy nears full employment, there is intense competition among companies to secure the best candidates for roles,” commented Paul Wolfe, senior vice-president of HR at Indeed.

“Companies have recognised for some time that there is more to employee satisfaction than remuneration.

“Attraction of staff – let alone their continued retention – demands investment in work-life balance, flexibility, a supportive and collaborative working environment, and opportunities to progress and learn, and this is evident in the companies we have ranked today.”

You can see the full rankings below.