Inis Meáin gets remote work boost as Gaeltacht digital hub network grows

There are now 28 Gteic hubs open or on the verge of opening in Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions.

A new digital hub was opened on Inis Meáin, one of the Aran Islands, last Saturday (30 April).

It is part of the growing Gteic network of digital innovation hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta throughout Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions.

The new Inis Meáin hub, which cost more than €550,000 to develop, includes five co-working spaces and high-speed broadband.

It is based in the Carcair na Leacht Community Centre, and workers will be able to use the building’s facilities including meeting rooms, a canteen, reception and other shared spaces.

It is hoped that the new hub will provide a space for the community and local businesses, and boost remote working opportunities on the island. It will be open to entrepreneurs and available for training and research and development projects.

“This digital hub will be a wonderful resource for Inis Meáin,” said Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers, TD, at the opening of the facility.

“It will provide opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs on the island and also encourage people to consider returning to the island or starting a company here. A development like this is very timely given the new possibilities that have emerged for remote working.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta first started rolling out the Gteic network in 2019 in a bid to “reinvigorate” the country’s Irish-speaking regions. The State agency planned to provide more than 500 desk spaces for entrepreneurs, remote workers and businesses throughout seven Gaeltacht counties.

With the new Inis Meáin space, there are now 28 Gteic hubs opened or on the verge of opening in Gaelteacht regions.

It is one of six digital hubs that have been developed in the Galway Gaeltacht, joining spaces in an An Spidéal and An Cheathrú Rua. The Aran Islands are also expected to get another digital hub, with the hopes of launching a Gteic on Inis Mór in the near future.

“Gteic@Inis Meáin will greatly enhance community life and business on the island and remote working opportunities will encourage the Gaeltacht diaspora to return home and experience a different pace of life,” said Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“This Gaeltacht digital network, which is being developed throughout the Gaeltacht, will empower communities on Gaeltacht islands.”

