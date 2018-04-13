Intel provides bursaries to DCU master’s students

Intel hopes to bolster the Irish innovation economy by providing funding and academic support to master’s students in science and engineering.

Intel recently held a ceremony to recognise the achievements of 14 Dublin City University (DCU) master’s students who are the recipients of academic bursaries as part of an ongoing strategic partnership between the university and the US tech multinational.

Students pursuing master’s study in science, engineering and related disciplines receive both a monetary sum to support their studies and are provided with employee mentors from the firm to open up a direct line with the world of work.

The students also visited Intel’s Leixlip campus to gain an insight into what a career at the company is like.

The partnership was forged following the signing a memorandum of understanding by Intel general manager Eamonn Sinnott and DCU president Prof Brian MacCraith. The firm signed a similar partnership with UCD in 2016.

Speaking at the DCU event, Hugh Hardiman, director of public affairs at Intel, commented: “So much of the success of Intel Ireland is due to the determination, ingenuity and creativity of the people who work there, and that is why talent development is at the cornerstone of this memorandum of understanding with DCU.”

Intel at DCU

Intel and DCU have founded a number of initiatives to further technological innovation in key areas such as the internet of things, cloud and computer wearables.

DCU’s Smart Stadium project, for example, is using Croke Park as a testbed to trial smart technologies that can help pave the way for smart cities to become a reality. Intel has placed sensors and gateways through the stadium to collect data, which DCU researchers then analyse to provide actionable insights to help the Gaelic Athletic Association enhance the fan experience, improve safety and reduce its carbon footprint.

Intel is also a founding member of the Irish Centre for Cloud Computing & Commerce (IC4), a multi-institutional research centre based in DCU with a strong focus on applied research. The US company has participated in multiple IC4 projects, especially in the area of cloud scalability.