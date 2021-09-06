Invest NI-backed renewables company to expand with 10 new jobs

The Electric Storage Company is planning to expand its team as it rolls out its renewable energy tech on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Belfast-based The Electric Storage Company has announced 10 new jobs and a £780,000 investment to expand its operations and meet growing renewables demand in Northern Ireland, Ireland and Great Britain.

The new jobs will be supported with £206,000 from Invest NI, which will also provide technical development assistance and participation in its collaborative growth programme.

Founded in 2017, The Electric Storage Company helps households maximise their energy efficiency from renewables such as solar and wind. Using its battery storage and IoT technology, users can choose to store the extra energy produced or sell it on the energy market.

Co-founder and CEO Eddie McGoldrick said: “By combining knowledge of the market, issues with the rural aspects of electricity supply, factors that create fuel poverty and the recent improvements in relevant technologies, we have created a new business model which we are confident will appeal to domestic consumers in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Invest NI has previously helped the company develop its data analytics platform Paris, which predicts future energy usage in homes and businesses.

“This is helping to bring renewable energy to households across Northern Ireland with the potential to grow its business further in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain,” said Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s director of advanced manufacturing and engineering.

“To continue this success, we’re now supporting the company to grow its team with specialised data analytical skills and expand its sales and customer support teams to help deliver a strong sales pipeline.”

The start-up is also the lead company on the Project Girona collaborative network, which was recently backed by UK Research and Innovation to create a ‘micro-grid’ in Northern Ireland by combining expertise in power engineering, fintech and big data.

Due to be completed in 2022, Project Girona’s aims align with the services provided by The Electric Storage Company, including giving customers solar panels with battery storage and allowing them to choose where their energy comes from.

Co-founder Anne Marie McGoldrick said that the installation of these smart energy devices helps customers move a step closer to net zero carbon emissions. “Our investment of almost £800,000 is supporting our expansion plans and we are really looking forward to growing our team with 10 new staff.”

The company said that two of the new jobs announced are now in place.