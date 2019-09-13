Get up to speed on the 550 jobs announced in Ireland this week

This week in Careers, we kept track of the latest jobs news, along with insightful videos, interesting profiles and a helpful how-to.

September has begun with a bang, with more than 550 jobs announced this week across Ireland, giving us some good news in the form of a boost for our employment sector.

With announcements from Deutsche Börse, 3Sixty, Deloitte, Singlepoint, Extreme Networks and AB Agri, it looks like the month is off to a great start for anyone thinking about a career change.

Many of us are now entering into the most hectic part of the working year. To help you maintain control over your workload and enlist your colleagues when it becomes too much, we’ve posted a handy infographic with tips on how to get better at delegating.

Meanwhile, Workhuman’s director of engineering, Noel Barry, described how a last-minute change of mind when it came to studying computer science at college transformed his career path for the better.

Useful advice pieces this week included a leadership expert guest post on things to keep in mind when it’s time to let staff go, and tips for keeping productive at work while minding your mental health.

Though disappointing statistics around the current state of female career progression in STEM were released, Coral Movasseli of Girls in Tech gave us some inspiring insights into the work she does with fostering meaningful mentorships for women in Ireland.

In video, we got the chance to look inside software analytics company New Relic and find out why its employees feel they can bring their full, authentic selves to work.

And finally, gearing up for our Future of Work Week, which kicks off next Monday, we published a video from Amgen looking at how the life sciences sector could be affected in the coming years. Make sure you check in with us all next week to find out more about the future of work from a variety of perspectives.

