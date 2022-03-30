Cisco tops Ireland’s best large workplaces list for the second year running

Cisco scooped the top award for Great Place To Work Ireland’s 2022 edition, joined by others such as Workhuman, Udemy Ireland and Version 1.

Cisco has been named the best Irish workplace in the large company category for the second year in a row, according to the 2022 edition of Ireland’s Best Workplaces.

The report was carried out by the Irish branch of Great Place To Work in association with The Irish Times.

Cisco has previously topped the 2020 edition in the best medium workplaces category. This is its ninth year to feature in the list. The tech company was joined in this year’s list of best large employers by other tech players such as Version 1, Salesforce, Workhuman and Guidewire. All of these companies have 251 or more workers and some, such as Guidewire, have even announced new hiring plans recently.

The winner of the 2022 best medium workplaces category was hospitality group Hilton, online marketplace Distilled, Cloudera, Adobe Ireland and Udemy Ireland. All the employers in this category have at least 101 to 250 staff.

“We’re thrilled to be ranked number five best midsize workplace in Ireland and recognised as one of the best workplaces for women,” said Bill O’Shea, Udemy VP of EMEA.

“These accolades are a testament to our talented Udemates and our incredible mission of connecting people and organisations everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world. As we continue to grow and invest in our team in Ireland, we’re honoured to be recognised as an employer of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market.”

Ireland’s best small employers were construction company Mitchell McDermott, software services organisation Esri Ireland and tech company Propylon. Software company Scurri also made the list, having secured €9m in investment last year. These companies employ between 20 to 100 people.

New entrants on the small employers list included BlackBerry and IoT start-up Taoglas.

Cloudera, Udemy Ireland and Genesys were new entrants on the medium workplaces list, while Liberty Insurance and Citrix were new to the large employers category.

Cathal Divilly, managing director of Great Place To Work Ireland, pointed out in a blogpost that Great Place To Work was celebrating its 20th year in business.

“For more than 20 years we have been supporting organisations to build great cultures. The world of work has experienced significant changes over that time where people are seen less and less as an asset, and more as an integral part of the organisations’ performance. More and more great cultures are focusing on the whole person when it comes to performance and leaders are interested in building real connections with their team rather than a command and control approach.”

Divilly added that in the future there would be “no doubt it’s going to be interesting to see how workplaces collaborate with their employees on their way of working. One thing that remains certain is the organisations that continue to focus on work culture, despite the setting, will be those that navigate the next year or so better than most”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.