Ireland exceeds EU27 average for the proportion of women on boards

Irish businesses have made significant progress in achieving gender balance at board level over the past year, said Balance for Better Business’ report.

According to the fifth annual report by the Balance for Better Business Review Group, the percentage of women on the boards of ISEQ20 companies rose to 36pc in 2022.

This was in excess of the 30pc target set for the end of 2022, as well as the 33pc target set for the end of 2023.

For other listed companies in Ireland, the percentage of women on boards is now 26pc, exceeding the 22pc target set for the end of 2022 and up 16pc since 2018.

For the first time, Ireland has exceeded the EU27 average for the proportion of women on leading company boards by 1.6pc.

Almost three quarters of ISEQ20 listed companies now have three or more women board members, according to the report.

The overall percentage of companies listed on the ISEQ overall, with more than three women on their board has exceeded 50pc for the first time. It stands at 51pc.

The gap between Ireland and the EU has narrowed each year since the Balance for Better Business group was established on the back of a Government initiative in 2018.

While the news that Ireland has exceeded its targets when it comes to women on boards, there is still progress to be made.

In publicly listed companies, women hold only 4 out of 36 CEO positions. Overall, there is slow progress when it comes to women in senior leadership roles such as CEO, CFO and chairperson.

Only one woman holds a chairperson role on ISEQ. Balance for Better Business also missed its target to have no listed companies with all-male boards. The report found that there are still three listed companies with all-male boards, although this was down from five in 2021.

Commenting on the results of the report, Balance for Better Business co-chair Julie Sinnamon said the organisation would continue to support businesses as they look to bridge gender balance gaps.

“By highlighting the ways in which proactive talent management and succession planning provide robust pathways for women to succeed to more senior roles, our aim is to help foster the deeper behavioural and cultural transformation required to drive real change across Irish organisations.”

