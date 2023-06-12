Ireland remains a top spot for hybrid jobs, says report

LinkedIn claims more than 42pc of Irish job postings in April offered hybrid working options, compared to an average of 33pc in the EMEA region.

New data from LinkedIn suggests Ireland has one of the highest shares of hybrid jobs in Europe, while fully remote jobs are beginning to decline.

The report claims that in April, more than 42pc of all paid job postings on LinkedIn offered hybrid working in Ireland, compared to an average of 33pc in the EMEA region. Ireland is only marginally beaten in this area by the UK.

This continues a trend that Ireland has been leading the way in terms of hybrid jobs since the Covid-19 pandemic. In January, data from Zoom and FRS Recruitment found that hybrid and remote job posts in Ireland had almost doubled over the previous 12 months.

However, Irish remote working jobs appear to be in decline, as only 10.5pc of LinkedIn job postings in April offered remote options, which LinkedIn said is a 48.2pc decline compared to April 2022.

Despite this drop, LinkedIn said Ireland still has one of the largest shares of remote job postings in the EMEA region, as applications for remote roles accounted for 18.6pc of all job applications in Ireland.

LinkedIn Ireland’s country manager Sharon McCooey said the data suggests companies are offering hybrid options as a way to balance employees’ need for greater flexibility with retaining the “element of collective culture and community that is hard to establish with a fully remote workforce”.

“With an Irish labour market that is effectively at full employment, giving the option of hybrid can be a crucial factor in attracting the best talent available,” McCooey said. “Our additional research highlights that flexibility is a topic that job applicants are proactively bringing up themselves in interviews, particularly mid to senior level professionals who are more likely to have caring responsibilities.

“It’s a case of getting ahead of the curve by ensuring hybrid is an option rather than being left behind in this new world of work.”

LinkedIn surveyed 1,128 workers in Ireland and found that 70pc would feel comfortable to ask if a potential employer has any flexibility around working hours, while 67pc would feel comfortable to ask if there is flexibility around the working location.

This survey also suggests that roughly 40pc of professionals in Ireland would be put off taking a new role if there was a lack of flexible working options available.

