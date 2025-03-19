Irish education landscape ‘has never been more vibrant and dynamic’

We spoke to John Delves about Ireland’s professional education landscape and how technologies are creating opportunities.

According to John Delves, the CEO of UCD Professional Academy, the current professional education landscape has never before been so vibrant or dynamic. Driven by tech advancements, a rapidly changing workforce and a growing appreciation for a culture of lifelong learning, the professional educational space is evolving at speed.

While traditional degrees and educational routes remain popular and immensely valuable, shorter, flexible courses and micro-credentials are in much higher demand, as professionals seek targeted, concise and real-time learning opportunities. Furthermore, as AI, automation and the demands of digital transformation reshape industries, it is crucial that the workforce upskills.

“We’re seeing that employers clearly recognise the importance of investing to address skills shortages and retain top talent,” explained Delves. “We’re firmly at the centre of this, helping to maintain the competitiveness of the modern Irish business landscape.”

Evolving Irish economy

To ensure that the professional education landscape continues to not only flourish, but excel, for the benefit of the Irish economy and the region’s long-term workforce, Delves noted the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in the education, business and political spheres.

“Bridging the skills gap requires collaboration between educational institutions, businesses, and government. In the simplest terms, the key to this is aligning training programmes with real industry needs.

“Ireland has always been world-renowned for its highly educated and skilled workforce but we cannot rest on past glories and there has never been a more important time to embrace continuous upskilling and lifelong learning.”

He is of the opinion that employers need to be proactive in identifying the skills that will propel their organisations forward, while educational institutions must be agile in the development and delivery of industry relevant courses.

“We also need to remove barriers to learning, whether through financial support, accessible online training, or workplace integration. AI can play a role here, offering personalised learning pathways and making education more adaptive and efficient. The Government’s role is crucial in incentivising upskilling through funding initiatives and policy frameworks.”

Is tech a friend or foe?

Technological innovation presents a quandary of sorts, as it offers both a challenge and opportunity. When it comes to potential barriers, tech and job expectations are evolving faster than traditional educational models can keep up with. Graduates may find that while they have established foundational knowledge, they are lacking in specific, job-ready skills required by an employer.

“AI and automation are reshaping industries, creating both opportunities and uncertainty,” he said. “Professionals at all stages in their careers need to be adaptable, with a mindset geared toward continuous learning and personal growth. Industry-led training initiatives, apprenticeships and corporate partnerships can ensure graduates have the right skills.

“Flexible learning options, such as online courses, self-paced modules, and workplace-based learning, make it easier for professionals to upskill without disrupting their careers.”

Certainly, AI and digital platforms can offer professionals a personalised and accessible avenue to learning. For example, Delves noted how adaptive tech can tailor content to individual needs, whether that is via alternative training materials or responsive feedback, support and guidance.

Pull together

Ultimately, he is of the opinion that no single entity can address the skills gap alone. While individual groups such as enterprise, education and government have their own areas of expertise, through collaboration skills development can keep pace with what is often overwhelming technological change. Without this coordination, we risk widening the skills gaps and slowing our economic growth.

“Yes, there are many moving parts, but we see several key trends which are shaping professional education,” said Delves. “Put simply, AI literacy is now a must-have. AI tools are becoming mainstream and professionals need to understand how to use them effectively and ethically. Just-in-time learning and stackable learning formats are gaining traction.

According to Delves, learners want “short, focused courses that build personal and career growth”.

“Similarly, employers are shifting to skills-based hiring and with that, lifelong learning is becoming the norm,” he added. “Career paths are no longer linear and professionals need to upskill continuously to stay relevant.

“Ireland has a fantastic opportunity to lead in lifelong learning and workforce upskilling. By embracing innovation, leveraging AI and fostering strong partnerships between education, business and government, we can ensure that our workforce is ready for the future.”

