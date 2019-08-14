Irish tech employers are facing challenges in recruiting domestic talent

New research from Indeed shows that technology companies based in Ireland are struggling to hire from within the country’s talent pool.

Given the increasing popularity of careers in data, technology and ICT, it may come as a surprise that tech employers are struggling to hire talent. But as companies continue to expand and prepare for the future of work, the need for candidates with the right skills is accelerating at a pace the talent pipeline can’t seem to keep up with.

This is the subject of new research from jobs site Indeed, which showed that 12pc of posts seeking applications in 2018 came from tech companies. Roles such as software engineers, software architects and technical support specialists were among the most advertised, but which saw the least interest. Particularly impacted by the shortage of skilled candidates was the growing area of cybersecurity.

Indeed also reported that 25pc of clicks on tech jobs in Ireland last year came from abroad, up from 17pc five years ago. The greatest interest came from the UK, US, India, Spain and Brazil.

In the face of unprecedented and sustained demand for tech talent, most of the growth in foreign jobseeker interest has come from outside of the EU, jumping from 7pc five years ago to 13pc in 2018.

Pawel Adrjan, economist with Indeed, commented on the company’s research findings: “Migration flows have always been a feature of the Irish labour market and clicks from abroad can be a good indicator of future migration intentions.

“With unemployment falling below 5pc in today’s competitive labour market, employers in many sectors depend increasingly on inward migration to increase their workforce,” Adrjan added.

“It’s clear from the data that Ireland is attracting jobseekers from far and wide, from Brazil to India. Considering only 11pc of the clicks on a typical job posting on Indeed’s Ireland site come from outside the country, to see 25pc of clicks on tech roles coming from abroad reflects the shortage of labour-facing tech employers in Ireland.”