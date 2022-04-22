Orla Moran of IrishJobs.ie standing against a feature wall with vertical orange lines.
Careers
Orla Moran, IrishJobs.ie. Image: Shane O'Neill

With inflation rising, Irish workers may look for new jobs or remote roles

1 hour ago

The jobs market is stabilising, according to the latest quarterly index from IrishJobs.ie, but inflation may have an impact down the line.

There was a 130pc year-on-year growth in the number of jobs in Ireland offering remote work at the beginning of this year, according to the latest quarterly jobs index from IrishJobs.ie.

With inflation rates on the rise, the hiring platform suggested that more workers in the country may be looking towards these roles.

Future Human

The first Quarterly Jobs Index of 2022 indicated that the jobs market in Ireland is slowly beginning to stabilise following the pandemic.

It revealed a 44pc increase in the number of jobs available across the country compared to the first quarter of last year. However, this represents a deceleration in growth compared to the year-on-year figure for the last quarter.

Orla Moran, general manager of IrishJobs.ie, said that over the past year the index had “reflected the variable nature of the pandemic and its role as a key driver of hiring surges across the country towards the end of last year”.

She attributed the stabilisation in the jobs market to the recent lifting of public health restrictions, but noted that we are still seeing an increase in job vacancies.

“This shows that the market for employment remains strong for jobseekers around the country and employers need to remain competitive in order to retain and recruit talent.”

Moran said that it is still “an employee’s market” and so HR departments “will continue to have to work hard to fill key talent gaps in their organisation”.

Hiring Now

“This period is being framed as the ‘great re-evaluation’ as employees assess their career options and consider what is important to them. We are also starting to see the impact of inflation, which the ESRI believe will run at an average of 6.7pc for the year, and is likely to encourage employees to move jobs to try and attain higher salaries in order to keep pace with soaring consumer prices.”

Moran added that it is possible inflation could “replace Covid-19 and a better work-life balance as a key factor driving up the number of roles offering remote work”, as people try to cut down on commuting and other costs associated with working from the office.

“In fact, working-from-home vacancies continue to grow at a faster rate than overall vacancies,” she said.

The overall volume of jobs available in Ireland remains high, according to IrishJobs.ie, with more options being made available to remote workers as well as jobseekers outside of the capital.

Almost every county in Ireland experienced double or triple-digit year-on-year growth in the most recent quarter, with the exception of three counties.

Job openings in Dublin rose by 38pc, representing a modest 3pc quarter-on-quarter increase. However, Wicklow experienced a 134pc increase, followed by Kilkenny (129pc), Kildare (114pc) and Carlow (116pc).

Last July, IrishJobs.ie reported an increase in vacancies in the IT and financial sectors. In this latest quarter, jobs have rebounded significantly in the sectors worst hit by Covid-19 restrictions, such as tourism, travel and hotel and catering.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

More from careers

Orla Moran of IrishJobs.ie standing against a feature wall with vertical orange lines.
4 Future Human speakers focusing on the future of work
Orla Moran of IrishJobs.ie standing against a feature wall with vertical orange lines.
Why software developers should learn about blockchain tech
Orla Moran of IrishJobs.ie standing against a feature wall with vertical orange lines.
Jobs in NFTs and the metaverse have surged, says new freelancer report
Orla Moran of IrishJobs.ie standing against a feature wall with vertical orange lines.
Watch: Find out what it’s like working at Nitro

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading