Feeling the icy blast of the January blues?

From tackling fatigue to seeking workplace recognition – catch up on some pointers to help you navigate perhaps the gloomiest time of the year.

Happy new year! It’s our first Careers round-up of 2020 and, for many, this was the first week back to work after the festive break. Are you already feeling demotivated? We have some stories – including some jobs news – that could help.

Careers insights

Could the future require us to spend less time in the office during winter months such as January and February? According to research, reduced office hours during the winter could be beneficial for our health.

For the time we do spend within the office, gratitude and recognition are crucial. This was outlined in a new report by Workhuman, which aimed to offer “people leaders and executives a glimpse at the future of work, as told from the perspectives of the humans in our organisations”.

Elsewhere, digital recruitment company Prosperity published its 2020 salary survey, which delved into some of this year’s developing trends in the tech industry and the predicted impact of Brexit.

January news

We saw plenty of good news for Ireland’s employment sector this week. IDA released its annual report for 2019, revealing that almost a quarter of a million people are directly employed in the multinational sector in Ireland – an all-time high.

Meanwhile, the Government announced plans to invest more than €40m in driving job creation across the country under the third call of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund. Among the regional initiatives receiving funding are a co-working space for Monaghan and a remote-work activation scheme in Galway.

In jobs news, MAW Engineering announced plans to invest £2.8m in a new manufacturing facility in Toome, Co Antrim, creating 46 new positions. Meanwhile, KPMG announced 800 new jobs for Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast on the back of increased demand for technology services. It plans to expand its Irish workforce to more than 4,000 people this year.

For those interested in learning new skills, Wild Code School, one of Europe’s biggest coding institutions, opened its first Irish office in Dublin’s Digital Hub this week. The school plans to host up to 300 students once its Dublin, Cork and Galway centres are up and running.

Words of wisdom

Rowan O’Grady, president of Hays North America, highlighted why taking a proper break before changing jobs can be a great idea. And from Jobs.ie, general manager Christopher Paye outlined the most important elements for any successful recruitment plan, from diversity to wellbeing.

In other recruitment advice, future of work expert Cheryl Cran discussed the importance of hiring new staff for culture fit and diversity, while director of CIPD Ireland Mary Connaughton explored employee retention during January, one of the most popular months for job hunting.

Continuing our deep dive into all things future of work, we interviewed Mike Hicks, chief marketing officer at digital workplace software company Igloo, to hear his thoughts on remote working.

And finally, our infographic this week described the psychology behind work fatigue, and outlined some handy ways of identifying and working around it.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.