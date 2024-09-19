Job-hopping and evolving workplace attitudes

Job-hopping has often been viewed as a sign that you don’t take employment seriously, but with attitudes towards working life changing, is moving around until you find the right fit really a negative thing?

From the silent generation to Gen Z, there are five age demographics of employees co-existing in today’s workforce. With the passage of time comes significant change and the working world has had its fair share, having altered greatly in terms of employee rights and expectations.

In previous generations, employees measured success by securing long-term employment, taking great pride in showing their loyalty to their place of work. While job security is still of great importance to people, there has been a seismic shift in workplace priorities, particularly among millennial and Gen Z workers who greatly value a positive work-life balance.

For Dr Marais Bester, occupational psychologist and senior consultant at software development company SHL, human behaviour and how it manifests in the workplace drives his career. Because the average person spends a huge portion of their life working, Bester noted our career experiences greatly influence our overall happiness and satisfaction with life.

“Job-hopping often gets a bad rap because it challenges traditional ideas about work. For a long time, staying with a company for years was seen as a sign of loyalty and commitment. When people switch jobs frequently, some employers worry that they might not stick around long enough to make a real impact or to build strong relationships within the organisation,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

“Time spent at a company is often viewed as a measure of someone’s commitment and attitude. Employers may assume that if you’ve stayed for several years, you’re dedicated, stable, and willing to work through challenges. On the other hand, frequent moves can make employers wonder if you get bored easily, lack direction, or aren’t fully invested in long-term growth.”

There is, he explained, a practical side, as companies and employers often invest significant time, effort and money into training and upskilling. But when that employee leaves the role, essentially an investment is lost, making job-hoppers a liability and somewhat of a risky hire.

“That said, these views are evolving. More people are seeking diverse experiences and new challenges, and many companies now recognise that changing jobs can actually bring fresh perspectives and skills into their teams. But those old stereotypes still exist in some corners of the working world.”

Shifting sands

Bester had his own ‘aha moment’ post-pandemic, when he realised that the concept of employability was crucial to career longevity. Especially in terms of becoming ‘pandemic-proof’ and ensuring that, should a major life event cause mass layoffs (again) that he would have the critical skills to stay relevant to employers.

“Job-hopping appeals to modern workers because it offers growth, variety, and increased employability, especially post-pandemic. People want to keep learning and adapting and switching jobs allows them to stay competitive, employable and relevant in a changing market.”

According to Bester, Covid-19 highlighted the need for a broad skillset, noting that moving between organisations when your growth options become limited can enable employees to diversify their talents and showcase natural flexibility and adaptability. Rather than settling for a job that offers long-term stability, people often find positions in companies that better align with their values, aspirations and career trajectories.

He explained that with the widespread availability of the internet and social media, nowadays it is much easier for employees to compare companies, update themselves on industry trends and keep abreast of vital skills, making it easier to engage in job-hopping. Additionally, with job-hopping you can apply for a senior role in alternative companies if you have been waiting too long for a position to open up in your own organisation.

“It also helps build a larger professional network and exposes people to different work cultures, allowing them to find the environment where they thrive. Regular job changes enhance adaptability, making workers more flexible and skilled at adjusting to new challenges.”

Protecting employability

The versatility of job-hoppers can, to an extent, offer a level of employment protection, as according to Bester people with this career lifestyle benefit greatly from new challenges, diverse skillsets and unique experiences. But he also notes the downsides, namely, that “frequent changes can make it harder for individuals to establish deep relationships within an organisation”.

“Building trust, making a lasting impact and truly integrating into a company’s culture often takes time. Constantly moving from one role to another can make it difficult to be seen as a reliable, long-term team member, which might hinder opportunities for leadership roles or promotions based on longevity and loyalty.”

He would urge employers not to focus too heavily on career history, but to take into account the skills an employee brings to a role and how this could positively impact the workplace. “Focusing on skills allows employers to assess a candidate’s ability to adapt, solve problems and contribute to the organisation, which is especially important in today’s fast-changing work environment.”

Ultimately for Bester, long-term tenure does not necessarily guarantee that an employee is going to perform well, as people with varied experiences often bring fresh perspectives and exciting ideas. Similarly, if your CV includes evidence of job-hopping it is likely that this will be a point of focus for future potential employers.

“The key is finding a balance. A fluid career, where individuals are open to new opportunities to learn, grow and develop, is important. But staying with a single employer long enough to build meaningful relationships, trust and impact also has significant value. It’s about knowing when to move for growth and when to stay to deepen your contributions. Both aspects can work together to create a well-rounded, fulfilling career.”

