All Advice People Employers Jobs
What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?
Careers
Image: © tilialucida/Stock.adobe.com

What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?

1 hour ago37 Views

This week in Careers, we examined some of the excellent STEM opportunities available around the country.

For a relatively small island, Ireland manages to punch above its weight in the world of STEM. An influx of massive multinationals that have decided to call Ireland home means that anyone looking to break into the science and technology industries here will be greeted with ample opportunities.

We headed down to Verizon to chat to Monika Gostomska, a talent acquisition manager at the firm, to discuss the kinds of roles available there and what will make a candidate stand out during the recruitment process.

“We are hiring engineers at all levels, front-end engineers, back-end engineers and full-stack developers. We are looking for [candidates] who have experience working with Java, Javascript and frameworks from Angular, Spring, React and OGS,” Gostomska explained.

We also visited Letterkenny, Donegal, which is the home of Pramerica – the technology arm of massive multinational insurance firm Prudential Financial.

Hiring Now

Pramerica provides technology services ranging from IT software to automated testing and quality assurance, as well as a number of legal, financial and actuarial services.

“There’s a huge range of job opportunities and careers here,” explained Andrea McBride, VP of systems at the firm.

We also got some more information this week on what a secondment is and how it can benefit your career. Luca Salvetti is an application developer for Aon, who is normally based in Dublin. However, when the opportunity arose for him to go to the company’s Singapore office, he leapt at the chance and found it allowed him to see new parts of the world and broaden his professional outlook.

In jobs news, Opus Funds confirmed plans to hire 100 people over the next five years in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Meanwhile, Chargifi, a provider of cloud-connected wireless charging technology, announced a £3.6m investment in Belfast with the creation of 41 jobs.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.

By Eva Short

Eva Short is a Journalist at Silicon Republic specialising in the areas of tech, data privacy, business, cybersecurity, AI, automation and future of work, among others.

More from careers

What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?
More money or better culture: what should you offer new hires?
What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?
Do you have the experience you need for a job in engineering?
What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?
Opus Fund Services announces Enniscorthy office and 100 new jobs
What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?
41 jobs to be created at new Chargifi technology hub in Belfast

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading