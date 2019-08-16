What kind of job opportunities are there in Ireland?

This week in Careers, we examined some of the excellent STEM opportunities available around the country.

For a relatively small island, Ireland manages to punch above its weight in the world of STEM. An influx of massive multinationals that have decided to call Ireland home means that anyone looking to break into the science and technology industries here will be greeted with ample opportunities.

We headed down to Verizon to chat to Monika Gostomska, a talent acquisition manager at the firm, to discuss the kinds of roles available there and what will make a candidate stand out during the recruitment process.

“We are hiring engineers at all levels, front-end engineers, back-end engineers and full-stack developers. We are looking for [candidates] who have experience working with Java, Javascript and frameworks from Angular, Spring, React and OGS,” Gostomska explained.

We also visited Letterkenny, Donegal, which is the home of Pramerica – the technology arm of massive multinational insurance firm Prudential Financial.

Pramerica provides technology services ranging from IT software to automated testing and quality assurance, as well as a number of legal, financial and actuarial services.

“There’s a huge range of job opportunities and careers here,” explained Andrea McBride, VP of systems at the firm.

We also got some more information this week on what a secondment is and how it can benefit your career. Luca Salvetti is an application developer for Aon, who is normally based in Dublin. However, when the opportunity arose for him to go to the company’s Singapore office, he leapt at the chance and found it allowed him to see new parts of the world and broaden his professional outlook.

In jobs news, Opus Funds confirmed plans to hire 100 people over the next five years in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Meanwhile, Chargifi, a provider of cloud-connected wireless charging technology, announced a £3.6m investment in Belfast with the creation of 41 jobs.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

